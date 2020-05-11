Four suffering from respiratory problems die in 4 districts





In Netrakona, 45-year-old man died around 10pm at his residence in the municipality area in Mohanganj upazila of Netrakona district on Saturday night.

Dr Subir Sarkar, resident medical officer of Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, said he appeared at the hospital with the health complications on Thursday.

Noticing symptoms like that of coronavirus, doctors collected samples from him and suggested him staying in isolation.

In Khulna, Khadiza, 65, a resident of Tutpara in the city who had been suffering with fever and cold died at Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) early Sunday.

Dr Shoilendra Biswas, a spokesperson of KMCH, said the woman got admitted to the hospital around 9 pm on Saturday and later she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital following deterioration of her condition where she breathed her last around 4 am.

However, samples were collected from the woman for corona test on Sunday.

In Chandpur, a veterinary doctor Ahmed Rab, 53, suffering from cold, fever died at his house in Kapila village of Kachua upazila.

The deceased recently came from Chattogram and his samples were collected for coronavirus test, said Officer-in-charge of Kachua Police Station Md Wali Ullah.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Salauddin Mahmud said the burial of the deceased was completed following the health guidelines.

In Narail, Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, 50, who returned home from Dhaka two days back died with cold and fever early Sunday.

He was working as an security guard in the capital and was kept in home quarantine, deceased's family members said.

Kalia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Huda said they collected samples of the deceased for COVID-19 test. -UNB



























Four people suffering from fever, cough and breathing complications died in Netrakona, Khulna, Chandpur and Narail on Saturday night and Sunday.In Netrakona, 45-year-old man died around 10pm at his residence in the municipality area in Mohanganj upazila of Netrakona district on Saturday night.Dr Subir Sarkar, resident medical officer of Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, said he appeared at the hospital with the health complications on Thursday.Noticing symptoms like that of coronavirus, doctors collected samples from him and suggested him staying in isolation.In Khulna, Khadiza, 65, a resident of Tutpara in the city who had been suffering with fever and cold died at Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) early Sunday.Dr Shoilendra Biswas, a spokesperson of KMCH, said the woman got admitted to the hospital around 9 pm on Saturday and later she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital following deterioration of her condition where she breathed her last around 4 am.However, samples were collected from the woman for corona test on Sunday.In Chandpur, a veterinary doctor Ahmed Rab, 53, suffering from cold, fever died at his house in Kapila village of Kachua upazila.The deceased recently came from Chattogram and his samples were collected for coronavirus test, said Officer-in-charge of Kachua Police Station Md Wali Ullah.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Salauddin Mahmud said the burial of the deceased was completed following the health guidelines.In Narail, Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, 50, who returned home from Dhaka two days back died with cold and fever early Sunday.He was working as an security guard in the capital and was kept in home quarantine, deceased's family members said.Kalia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Huda said they collected samples of the deceased for COVID-19 test. -UNB