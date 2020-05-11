Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:32 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Four suffering from respiratory problems die in 4 districts

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Four people suffering from fever, cough and breathing complications died in Netrakona, Khulna, Chandpur and Narail on Saturday night and Sunday.
In Netrakona, 45-year-old man died around 10pm at his residence in the municipality area in Mohanganj upazila of Netrakona district on Saturday night.
Dr Subir Sarkar, resident medical officer of Mohanganj Upazila Health Complex, said he appeared at the hospital with the health complications on Thursday.
Noticing symptoms like that of coronavirus, doctors collected samples from him and suggested him staying in isolation.
In Khulna, Khadiza, 65, a resident of Tutpara in the city who had been suffering with fever and cold died at Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) early Sunday.
Dr Shoilendra Biswas, a spokesperson of KMCH, said the woman got admitted to the hospital around 9 pm on Saturday and later she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital following deterioration of her condition where she breathed her last around 4 am.
However, samples were collected from the woman for corona test on Sunday.
In Chandpur, a veterinary doctor Ahmed Rab, 53, suffering from cold, fever died at his house in Kapila village of Kachua upazila.
The deceased recently came from Chattogram and his samples were collected for coronavirus test, said Officer-in-charge of Kachua Police Station Md Wali Ullah.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Salauddin Mahmud said the burial of the deceased was completed following the health guidelines.
In Narail, Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, 50, who returned home from Dhaka two days back died with cold and fever early Sunday.
He was working as an security guard in the capital and was kept in home quarantine, deceased's family members said.
Kalia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Huda said they collected samples of the deceased for COVID-19 test.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR asks field offices to expediate VAT collection
Some political leaders slam formation of AB party during pandemic
Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
154 more UK citizens leave Dhaka
Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 276,000
Four suffering from respiratory problems die in 4 districts
Mega projects can stimulate country's economy after coronavirus pandemic
3 more hospitals get ready for corona treatment


Latest News
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
Oil down in Asia after big gains last week
Unidentified body found on Bogura highway
KSA to raise VAT threefold amid ‘painful’ austerity measures
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
Russia's confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000
No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins, Johnson says
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4 m
20 killed in Niger attacks
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Most Read News
Impact of COVID 19 in education sector
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Former state minister Anwarul Kabir Talukder dies of coronavirus
58 more British citizens leave sylhet
COVID-19: Death toll, cases on rise in country
2,000 doctors given postings to corona hospitals; Joining May 12
Teenager held for killing minor
DAE DG, daughter see paddy harvest in haor, contract COVID-19
64 officials to monitor agricultural activities
Online education and reality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft