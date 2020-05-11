Mega projects can stimulate country's economy after coronavirus pandemic





The government has given more importance to complete these mega projects within the stipulated time frame as it can play a vital role to stimulate the economy of the country, said officials of the Ministry of Planning on Sunday.

However, they said the Planning Ministry will allocate fund for these mega projects as per the demand of the authorities concerned. The Commission has drafted the ADP 2020-21.

The major mega projects in Bangladesh, Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Padma Rail Link Project, Metro Rail, Bangabandhu Tunnel (Karnaphuli Tunnel) along with some others would get fund on priority basis in the next annual development programme (ADP) for fiscal 2020-21, officials said.

According to the Planning Commission sources, the Planning Ministry is formulating a Tk 205,145 crore ADP for the upcoming fiscal 2020-21 as per the direction of the Ministry of Finance. Earlier, the Commission has sought requisition from ministries and divisions. The Commission has scrutinized the fund requisition. But the Commission has ensured funds for mega projects as per the demands in the next ADP.

In the draft ADP, Padma Bridge will get Tk 5,000 crore, Metro Rail Line-6 will get Tk 4,200 crore, Padma Rail Link will get Tk 3,734 crore, Bangabandhu Railway Bridge over Jamuna River will get Tk 2,743 crore and Dohazari-Ghundhum Rail Line Project will get Tk 1,400 crore funds, sources added.

Besides, the Commission will also allocate sufficient fund for Bangabandhu Tunnel, major power projects and infrastructure sectors mainly construction of 4-Lane projects, sources said.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government wants to complete important projects like Padma Bridge and Metro Rail as these mega projects would play a vital role to stimulate and the country's economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government is committed to start the operation of Padma Bridge and complete the Metro Rail project, he added.

Former lead economist of the World Bank, Zahid Hussain said mega projects should be completed in speedily as it can play a positive role for the country's economic development after the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, works of Padma Bridge is going on amid the Coronavirus risk. Till March, about 88.08 per cent works has been completed.

The government finalized Tk 202,721 crore ADP for the current fiscal, giving the highest allocation to the transport sector.

















