‘No criticism of VIPs’

They will face legal action if they abuse social media or post damaging contents, the public administration ministry said in a circular on the guidelines on use of social media by government employees on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They will be personally held responsible and face legal proceedings also for publishing information that can hurt national unity and spirit or religious sentiments on social media. They cannot publish information that can stir debates on gender inequality or create anger among people.

Publication of baseless, false, obscene information is forbidden, according to the circular.

