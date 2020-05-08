Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:13 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Trump blames China for ‘worst attack’ than Pearl Harbour or 9/11

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

WSHINGTON, May 7: US President Donald Trump has called the coronavirus outbreak the "worst attack" on the US, saying the outbreak had affected the country more than Pearl Harbor or 9/11.
Trump has doubled down on his criticism of China over the outbreak, and said that the COVID-19 pandemic is the "enemy". He told White House reporters on Wednesday evening: "We went through the worst attack we've ever had on our country, this is worst attack we've ever had.
"This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There's never been an attack like this. "And it should have never happened. Could've been stopped at the source. Could've been stopped in China. It should've been stopped right at the source. And it wasn't."
The president added: "I view the invisible enemy as a war. I don't like how it got here, because it could have been stopped, but no, I view the invisible enemy like a war."
Trump's administration has blamed the outbreak on China, with the president and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo even claiming they have evidence the virus was developed in a lab in Wuhan, China - a claim the Chinese government flatly denies.
Pompeo later admitted he is not certain that COVID-19 came from a Wuhan lab. The Chinese government responded to the latest comments by Trump saying the enemy the US is facing is the virus - not China.
More than 73,000 people in the US have died with coronavirus - the highest death toll in the world, while more than 1.2 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China backs WHO in tracing Covid-19, denounces US ‘lies’
Trump blames China for ‘worst attack’ than Pearl Harbour or 9/11
‘No criticism of VIPs’
No new semester in private univs before July: UGC
Fareast Univ VC Nazmul Karim Chy dies of Covid-19
DSE director Minhaz among two sent to jail
13 dead, 1000 injured in India gas leak
Govt ‘deceiving’ people with wrong corona info: Fakhrul


Latest News
Rastra Chinta organiser, DSE director denied bail, sent to jail
Govt imprisons journalists as they tell truth: BNP
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Govt appoints 5,054 nurses to join fight against coronavirus
Govt to pay wages of garment workers, honoriums of doctors
Next budget to be placed in time: Kamal
Padma Bridge rail contractor 'sorry' for injuring 8 workers
80-year-old Azimon wins corona battle in Patukhali
Bangladesh likely to start use of Remdesivir by May 20
Shops’ shutters to remain closed in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Evaly provides personal health safety equipment for CTTC
Padma Bridge project's six labourers shot for claiming dues
Virus cases rise to 12,425, recovery 1,910 across country
Private varsity VC Nazmul Karim dies of coronavirus
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
The impact of Covid-19 in Banking Sector of Bangladesh
Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh
Covid-19: Saving economy or saving people’s lives, what is your choice?
Virus deaths near 200 with 13 fatalities in 24hrs
Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft