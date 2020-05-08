Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 May, 2020, 5:13 AM
latest
Home Front Page

No new semester in private univs before July: UGC

Published : Friday, 8 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Shaikh Shahrukh

All private universities will be able to take classes online from now on but they cannot start new semester until next July, the University Grant Commission (UGC) said in a directive on Thursday.
The private universities can also take new admissions in June.
On April 30 there was a virtual meeting between the Ministry of Education, UGC and university authorities on online higher education activities.
After the meeting the UGC prepared a draft guideline. This week the draft will be circulated to private universities after approval by the chairman of the UGC.
In this context, UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman said UGC was tasked with formulating a guideline on how to conduct educational activities at private universities following the Coronavirus outbreak.
In that light, the UGC members prepared a draft and sent it to the UGC Chairman.  It will be sent to the universities in the form of a letter after the final approval of the Chairman's directive.
As per the draft guidelines of the UGC, the ongoing semester classes and examination of the private universities can be taken online.  
However, the universities will not be able to start their new semester before next July.  
Apart from academic activities, the draft also contains instructions on administrative and financial matters.  
It said private universities shouldn't put any pressure on students for tuition fees on humanitarian ground.  They also cannot dismiss any teacher, the directive said.
Since the announcement of the closure of educational institutions due to Coronavirus, the UGC has been encouraging all higher education institutions, including private universities, to take classes online.  
After that, various higher educational institutions of the country started taking online classes to make up for the long vacation.  
As per the UGC, currently 63 universities are conducting classes online for students.  Of them, 56 are private and the rest seven are public universities.
Participation rate of students in online classes is 60 to 70 percent.
There are 105 private universities in the country.  Some of them have not yet started educational activities.  
The Private University Association, an organization of entrepreneurs of private universities, are requesting the authorities concerned to allow them to give classes digitally in the current situation as there is a risk of session jam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China backs WHO in tracing Covid-19, denounces US ‘lies’
Trump blames China for ‘worst attack’ than Pearl Harbour or 9/11
‘No criticism of VIPs’
No new semester in private univs before July: UGC
Fareast Univ VC Nazmul Karim Chy dies of Covid-19
DSE director Minhaz among two sent to jail
13 dead, 1000 injured in India gas leak
Govt ‘deceiving’ people with wrong corona info: Fakhrul


Latest News
Rastra Chinta organiser, DSE director denied bail, sent to jail
Govt imprisons journalists as they tell truth: BNP
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Govt appoints 5,054 nurses to join fight against coronavirus
Govt to pay wages of garment workers, honoriums of doctors
Next budget to be placed in time: Kamal
Padma Bridge rail contractor 'sorry' for injuring 8 workers
80-year-old Azimon wins corona battle in Patukhali
Bangladesh likely to start use of Remdesivir by May 20
Shops’ shutters to remain closed in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Evaly provides personal health safety equipment for CTTC
Padma Bridge project's six labourers shot for claiming dues
Virus cases rise to 12,425, recovery 1,910 across country
Private varsity VC Nazmul Karim dies of coronavirus
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
The impact of Covid-19 in Banking Sector of Bangladesh
Minor boy run over by tractor in Panchagarh
Covid-19: Saving economy or saving people’s lives, what is your choice?
Virus deaths near 200 with 13 fatalities in 24hrs
Evercare Hospital conducts first Plasma Therapy to fight Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft