No new semester in private univs before July: UGC





The private universities can also take new admissions in June.

On April 30 there was a virtual meeting between the Ministry of Education, UGC and university authorities on online higher education activities.

After the meeting the UGC prepared a draft guideline. This week the draft will be circulated to private universities after approval by the chairman of the UGC.

In this context, UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman said UGC was tasked with formulating a guideline on how to conduct educational activities at private universities following the Coronavirus outbreak.

In that light, the UGC members prepared a draft and sent it to the UGC Chairman. It will be sent to the universities in the form of a letter after the final approval of the Chairman's directive.

As per the draft guidelines of the UGC, the ongoing semester classes and examination of the private universities can be taken online.

However, the universities will not be able to start their new semester before next July.

Apart from academic activities, the draft also contains instructions on administrative and financial matters.

It said private universities shouldn't put any pressure on students for tuition fees on humanitarian ground. They also cannot dismiss any teacher, the directive said.

Since the announcement of the closure of educational institutions due to Coronavirus, the UGC has been encouraging all higher education institutions, including private universities, to take classes online.

After that, various higher educational institutions of the country started taking online classes to make up for the long vacation.

As per the UGC, currently 63 universities are conducting classes online for students. Of them, 56 are private and the rest seven are public universities.

Participation rate of students in online classes is 60 to 70 percent.

There are 105 private universities in the country. Some of them have not yet started educational activities.

The Private University Association, an organization of entrepreneurs of private universities, are requesting the authorities concerned to allow them to give classes digitally in the current situation as there is a risk of session jam.

















All private universities will be able to take classes online from now on but they cannot start new semester until next July, the University Grant Commission (UGC) said in a directive on Thursday.The private universities can also take new admissions in June.On April 30 there was a virtual meeting between the Ministry of Education, UGC and university authorities on online higher education activities.After the meeting the UGC prepared a draft guideline. This week the draft will be circulated to private universities after approval by the chairman of the UGC.In this context, UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman said UGC was tasked with formulating a guideline on how to conduct educational activities at private universities following the Coronavirus outbreak.In that light, the UGC members prepared a draft and sent it to the UGC Chairman. It will be sent to the universities in the form of a letter after the final approval of the Chairman's directive.As per the draft guidelines of the UGC, the ongoing semester classes and examination of the private universities can be taken online.However, the universities will not be able to start their new semester before next July.Apart from academic activities, the draft also contains instructions on administrative and financial matters.It said private universities shouldn't put any pressure on students for tuition fees on humanitarian ground. They also cannot dismiss any teacher, the directive said.Since the announcement of the closure of educational institutions due to Coronavirus, the UGC has been encouraging all higher education institutions, including private universities, to take classes online.After that, various higher educational institutions of the country started taking online classes to make up for the long vacation.As per the UGC, currently 63 universities are conducting classes online for students. Of them, 56 are private and the rest seven are public universities.Participation rate of students in online classes is 60 to 70 percent.There are 105 private universities in the country. Some of them have not yet started educational activities.The Private University Association, an organization of entrepreneurs of private universities, are requesting the authorities concerned to allow them to give classes digitally in the current situation as there is a risk of session jam.