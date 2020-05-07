Video
India provides more medical assistance to BD

Published : Thursday, 7 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handing over emergency medical equipment to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the ministry on Wednesday. photo : Observer

India has provided emergency medical assistance consisting of RT-PCR Covid-19 test kits capable of running 30,000 tests to Bangladesh.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over the emergency medical assistance to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
It handed over the third tranche of emergency medical assistance. Bangladesh is the first partner country to receive these test kits on priority basis reflecting the "importance attached" to the bilateral relationship by India.
This assistance which is covered under the SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund is intended to support the efforts of Government of Bangladesh in tackling the spread of Covid-19.
The SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was setup with an initial contribution of US$ 10 million from India, according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
The High Commissioner conveyed that these RT-PCR test kits are domestically manufactured in India by 'My Lab Discovery Solutions Private Limited' and is widely used in India for Covid-19 detection.
Recalling the time-tested friendship between the two countries, Dr Momen appreciated India's help following the outbreak of the pandemic.
He said the testing kits will further step up the number of tests in Bangladesh which is the need of the hour. During his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on April 29,
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the India's readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of Covid-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the    pandemic.


