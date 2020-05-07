Govt to bring back 28,849 expats from ME countries





"We will bring back 28,849 expatriates Bangladeshis, mostly from the ME, within couple of days. We discussed how we can bring them back. We can do it," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said after the inter-ministerial meeting. on Wednesday.

Sources in the Foreign Ministry said some ME countries. including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, have continued to release Bangladeshi migrants from jails and asked Bangladesh missions to take back them home amid the pandemic as they did not willing to take the responsibility of the undocumented labours in their countries .

However, the Middle East countries agreed to send back the undocumented Bangladeshi workers at their own cost, meeting sources said.

Meanwhile, a plight of migrant workers are waiting in different middle Eastern countries to take flights to return home, Foreign Ministry estimated around 10,000 to 15, 000 undocumented workers including jail inmates from Oman, Lebanon and Qatar but industries insiders' said the number is obviously more than that.

"Migrant workers in Saudi Arabia are facing serious problem and one third of them have expired their "Iqamas", the resident cards and work permits. Official said about 7.5 lakh Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia is now in fear of getting deported from the country as their Iqamas have expired," a Foreign Ministry source said.

The workers could not renew their work permits due to the Saudization of jobs and the increased fees for renewal of job permits.

According a report, 50 per cent of more than 15 lakh Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia lost their jobs on expiry of their job permits by February 2020. Knowing the issue, the Prime Minister Office asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (EWOE) to take necessary actions.

The meeting was presided over by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Principal Staff Officer (Armed Forces Division), Chairman Civil Aviation Authority, secretaries and senior officials from different ministries, divisions, and agencies were present at the meeting.





































