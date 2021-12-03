13 to die, 19 get life term for killing 6 students 10 yrs ago



Convicts in the case for killing six students at Borodeshi village in Aminbazar on the outskirts of the capital on the night of July 17 in 2011, being brought out from the trial court in the capital following pronouncement of the judgement on Thursday. (Inset) The ill-fated boys who were stabbed and beaten to death over 10 years ago. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of the accused, 19 were awarded life-term imprisonment and the rest 25 were acquitted.

Judge Ismat Jahan of Second Additional Sessions Judge Court delivered the judgment on Thursday. The news was confirmed to the Daily Observer by its prosecutor Shakila Ziasmin.

The death-row convicts are Abdul Malek, Sayeed Member, Abdur Rashid, Ismail Hossain, Jhamsher Ali, Mir Hossain, Majibur Rahman, Anwar Hossain, Rojjob Ali, Md Alam, Md Rana, Abdul Hamid and Md Aslam Mia.

The 13 death-row convicts were also fined TK 20,000 each.

Nineteen life-term awarded convicts are Shahin Ahmed, Farid Khan, Rajib Hossain, Md Wasim, Md Sattar, Md Salim, Md Monir Hossain, Md Alamgir, Md Mobarak Hossain, Akhil Khondaker, Md Bashir, Md Rubel, Nur Islam, Shahdat Hossain Jewel, Md Tutul, Md Masud, Md Mokhles, Md Toton and Md Saiful.

Twenty-five acquitted

persons are Md Badsha, Md Salam, Md Afzal, Md Akhil, Nizam Uddin, Md Rahim, Md Shahjahan, Md Sultan, Md Enayet, Md Haider, Md Dulal, Md Sohag, Md Saimon, Md Limon, Iman Ali, Md Khaleque, Md Alam, Md Amin, Shamsul Haque, Md Rahim-2, Md Salim, Md Saiful, Md Anwar Hossain, Md Sanwar Hossain and Saheh Ahmed.

The judge dropped the names of Kabir Hossain, Md Rashed and Sabbir Ahmed as they died earlier. Ten of the accused have been absconding since the case was filed against them.

Soon after the verdict, the convicts present in the dock broke down in tears.

On November 22, the trial court fixed Thursday for delivering judgment in the case after completion on arguments of both the prosecution and defence.

Convicts in the case for killing six students at Borodeshi village in Aminbazar on the outskirts of the capital on the night of July 17 in 2011, being brought out from the trial court in the capital following pronouncement of the judgement on Thursday. (Inset) The ill-fated boys who were stabbed and beaten to death over 10 years ago. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Three of them have died while 12 are on the run. Forty five accused in the case were produced before the court on Thursday.

According to the case details, on 17 July in 2011, seven friends went to visit Borodeshi village in Aminbazar on the night of holy Shab-e-Barat. Around 1.15am that night, some miscreants stabbed and beat them up alleging that they were robbers. Six of the students died in the incident and one survived.

Following the killings, Abdul Malek filed a robbery case with Savar Police Station.

But police found that the victims were not robbers and later a murder case was filed against Malek and several others.

The relatives of the deceased students say most of the people, who were involved in this incident, are drug peddlers and are engaged in various criminal activities.

The six deceased students are Shams Rahim Shammam, an A-Level student from Dhanmondi's Maple Leaf School, Ibrahim Khalil, a second-year undergraduate student at Mirpur Government Bangla College's Department of Accounting, Touhidur Rahman Polash, a second-year student in the Department of Physics at Bangla College, Tipu Sultan, a first-year student in the Department of Management at Tejgaon College, Sitab Jabir Munib, a second-year BBA student at the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology in Mirpur and Quamruzzaman, a higher secondary student at Bangla College.

Al-Amin of the group was seriously injured but managed to survive the attack. He was later able to give details of the night's occurrences.

Following a High Court order RAB submitted the charge sheet before the court mentioning names of 60 people on 13 July in 2013.

On July 8 of 2013, the court framed charges against the accused in the case.







As many as 13 people were sentenced to death for killing six students by beating at the village Borodeshi of Savar's Amin Bazar on the outskirts of the capital 10 years ago.Of the accused, 19 were awarded life-term imprisonment and the rest 25 were acquitted.Judge Ismat Jahan of Second Additional Sessions Judge Court delivered the judgment on Thursday. The news was confirmed to the Daily Observer by its prosecutor Shakila Ziasmin.The death-row convicts are Abdul Malek, Sayeed Member, Abdur Rashid, Ismail Hossain, Jhamsher Ali, Mir Hossain, Majibur Rahman, Anwar Hossain, Rojjob Ali, Md Alam, Md Rana, Abdul Hamid and Md Aslam Mia.The 13 death-row convicts were also fined TK 20,000 each.Nineteen life-term awarded convicts are Shahin Ahmed, Farid Khan, Rajib Hossain, Md Wasim, Md Sattar, Md Salim, Md Monir Hossain, Md Alamgir, Md Mobarak Hossain, Akhil Khondaker, Md Bashir, Md Rubel, Nur Islam, Shahdat Hossain Jewel, Md Tutul, Md Masud, Md Mokhles, Md Toton and Md Saiful.Twenty-five acquittedpersons are Md Badsha, Md Salam, Md Afzal, Md Akhil, Nizam Uddin, Md Rahim, Md Shahjahan, Md Sultan, Md Enayet, Md Haider, Md Dulal, Md Sohag, Md Saimon, Md Limon, Iman Ali, Md Khaleque, Md Alam, Md Amin, Shamsul Haque, Md Rahim-2, Md Salim, Md Saiful, Md Anwar Hossain, Md Sanwar Hossain and Saheh Ahmed.The judge dropped the names of Kabir Hossain, Md Rashed and Sabbir Ahmed as they died earlier. Ten of the accused have been absconding since the case was filed against them.Soon after the verdict, the convicts present in the dock broke down in tears.On November 22, the trial court fixed Thursday for delivering judgment in the case after completion on arguments of both the prosecution and defence.As many as 55 prosecution witnesses out of 92 testified in the court. A total of 60 people were made accused in this case.Three of them have died while 12 are on the run. Forty five accused in the case were produced before the court on Thursday.According to the case details, on 17 July in 2011, seven friends went to visit Borodeshi village in Aminbazar on the night of holy Shab-e-Barat. Around 1.15am that night, some miscreants stabbed and beat them up alleging that they were robbers. Six of the students died in the incident and one survived.Following the killings, Abdul Malek filed a robbery case with Savar Police Station.But police found that the victims were not robbers and later a murder case was filed against Malek and several others.The relatives of the deceased students say most of the people, who were involved in this incident, are drug peddlers and are engaged in various criminal activities.The six deceased students are Shams Rahim Shammam, an A-Level student from Dhanmondi's Maple Leaf School, Ibrahim Khalil, a second-year undergraduate student at Mirpur Government Bangla College's Department of Accounting, Touhidur Rahman Polash, a second-year student in the Department of Physics at Bangla College, Tipu Sultan, a first-year student in the Department of Management at Tejgaon College, Sitab Jabir Munib, a second-year BBA student at the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology in Mirpur and Quamruzzaman, a higher secondary student at Bangla College.Al-Amin of the group was seriously injured but managed to survive the attack. He was later able to give details of the night's occurrences.Following a High Court order RAB submitted the charge sheet before the court mentioning names of 60 people on 13 July in 2013.On July 8 of 2013, the court framed charges against the accused in the case.