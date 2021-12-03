Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 December, 2021, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM attends 18th joint GB meet of NDC, DSCSC

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday attended the 18th joint governing body meeting of the National Defence College (NDC) and the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC).
Sheikh Hasina, also the chairperson of NDC and DSCSC, presided over the meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.
PM's Security Affairs Advisor Tarique Ahmed  
Siddique, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, PSO of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and NDC Commandant Lt General Akbar Hossain joined the meeting.
The other participants include Defence (Senior) Secretary Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, Public Administration (Senior) Secretary KM Ali Azam, Secondary and Higher Education (Senior) Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Finance (Senior) Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, Foreign Affairs (Senior) Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Prof Dr Farzana Islam, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Maj Gen Md Moshfequr Rahman and Vice Chancellor of National University Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman were present at the meeting.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime accused killed in ‘gunfight’
Dhaka calls for rightful place of Palestine in UN
C-19 adds 3 more to death toll
City’s traffic mess costs country 2.5pc GDP loss
Katakhali Mayor Abbas sent to jail
Friday’s programmes
Dhaka 6th biggest migrant sender, 8th major remittance receiver: IMO report
India reports first Omicron cases


Latest News
Siblings injured in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast die
Global Covid cases surpass 264 million
Unidentified woman found dead in city's Diabari
Ronaldo begins Man Utd revival with 800th goal in career
Fans salute 'Ballon d'Or Benzema'
Pakistan's Sarfaraz, Hasan left out of squad for West Indies series
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Rohingya Repatriation: Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures
No boarding passes if SA returnees not fully vaccinated: FM
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 261 fresh cases from Covid
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Fire at Sajek valley, 5 resorts burned down
Man, son killed in Rajshahi road crash on way to school
Canada bans entry from more countries as Omicron cases detected. Full list here
Man jailed for spreading wife's nude photos
American Health Organisation: Omicron likely to spread beyond Canada, Brazil
CDC reports 1st omicron case in the US
Admission to all schools must be completed by Dec 30
BGMEA seeks Russian support for RMG exports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft