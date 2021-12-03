PM attends 18th joint GB meet of NDC, DSCSC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday attended the 18th joint governing body meeting of the National Defence College (NDC) and the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC).

Sheikh Hasina, also the chairperson of NDC and DSCSC, presided over the meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's Security Affairs Advisor Tarique Ahmed

Siddique, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, PSO of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and NDC Commandant Lt General Akbar Hossain joined the meeting.

The other participants include Defence (Senior) Secretary Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, Public Administration (Senior) Secretary KM Ali Azam, Secondary and Higher Education (Senior) Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Finance (Senior) Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, Foreign Affairs (Senior) Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Prof Dr Farzana Islam, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Maj Gen Md Moshfequr Rahman and Vice Chancellor of National University Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman were present at the meeting. -UNB





