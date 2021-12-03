Video
1.4m students sit for HSC exams

Published : Friday, 3 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

About 1.4 million students from 9,183 institutions are taking their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations after a delay of nearly eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The exams began at 2,621 centres across Bangladesh at 10 am with Physics Paper 1.
Among the students who have registered for the HSC tests, nearly 730,000 are male and about 670,000 are female.
The pandemic has prevented students from taking many in-person classes and the exams have been adjusted accordingly.
This year's HSC and Secondary School Certificate candidates will not be tested on 12 subjects.The assessments consist of six papers from the shortened syllabuses of three elective subjects.
Students will get one and a half hours to finish the exams instead of the usual three.
The students from the science stream will need to answer 12 multiple choice questions or MCQs out of 25 in 15 minutes. They will have one hour and 15 minutes to write the answers to two out of eight longer form questions.
Compulsory subjects, such as Bangla and English, will be assessed based on students' performance in previous public exams.
A host of health regulations have also been introduced to limit the risks from the pandemic. In addition to their admission slip, students will have their temperature checked before entry.
    -bdnews24.com


