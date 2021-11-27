Army men recover arms, ammo from Naniarchar, detain one

Rangamati, Nov26, Bangladesh Army personnel of Naniarchar zone conducted a drive and seized firearm and bullets from Sadar upazila's Bandukbanga area in Rangamati district early Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the army raided Tripura area of Bandukbanga union under Naniarchar zone around 4:00am and found an illegal camp used for terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, they detained an alleged criminal gang leader Plaban Chakma along with his 16-17 associates.

They recovered an AK-47 rifle, 18 rounds of ammunition, one automatic pistol, one walkie-talkie and cash Tk 2.5 lakh. Later, the army personnel handed over the firearms and ammunition to Naniarchar Police Station. Legal action was under process, according to police.







