Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:07 AM
Army men recover arms, ammo from Naniarchar, detain one

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent 

Rangamati, Nov26,  Bangladesh Army personnel of Naniarchar zone conducted a drive and seized firearm and bullets from Sadar upazila's Bandukbanga area in Rangamati district early Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, the army raided Tripura area of Bandukbanga union under Naniarchar zone around 4:00am and found an illegal camp used for terrorist activities.
Meanwhile, they detained an alleged criminal gang leader Plaban Chakma along with his 16-17 associates.
They recovered an AK-47 rifle, 18 rounds of ammunition, one automatic pistol, one walkie-talkie and cash Tk 2.5 lakh.  Later, the army personnel handed over the firearms and ammunition to Naniarchar Police Station.  Legal action was under process, according to police.





