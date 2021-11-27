Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bhashani’s daughter demands Khaleda’s  advanced treatment

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Mahmuda Khan Bhasani, the youngest daughter of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani said, "BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is very sick. She asked the people of the country to pray for her recovery. Her doctors suggested taking her abroad as soon as possible for advanced treatment."
At 10:30 am on Friday, 5 family members of Maulana Bhasani went at capital's Evercare Hospital to meet BNP Chairperson. They stayed in hospital about half an hour.
Mahmuda Khanam Bhasani told the media, "Khaleda Zia is able to speak, but she speaks very slowly. She asked the people to pray for her. Considering her physical condition, we strongly demand to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to send Khaleda Zia abroad for advance treatment. "
Bhasani's grandson Habib Hasan Monar said, "Khaleda Zia's doctors said her physical condition is critical. On behalf of Maulana Bhasani's family, we urge the government to give Khaleda Zia a chance for better treatment. "
Mahmudul Haque, another grandson of Maulana Bhasani said, "Maulana Bhasani has fought all his life for the right of deprived. He raised his voice wherever he found injustice. He also saved many leaders and activists during the persecution of the Pakistan army. It is possible to ensure the rights of the people of the country only through establishment of Maulana Bhasani's principle. "
Besides Maulana Bhasani's eldest daughter Rizia Bhasani and granddaughter Suraiya Sultana, BNP chairperson's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Sharmila Rahman, special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, personal physician Professor. AZM Zahid Hossain, General Secretary of Juba Dal Sultan Salah Uddin Tuku, Member of the Media Wing of the BNP Chairperson Shamsuddin Didar were present there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workers of jute mills stage demo for arrears
Bhashani’s daughter demands Khaleda’s  advanced treatment
Army men recover arms, ammo from Naniarchar, detain one
Meditation can help you make fewer mistakes
Bangladesh Theatre brings out a jubilant procession in the capital
PM seeks ASEM partners’ investment in BD’s climate projects
$34.7m UK aid for UNICEF to improve education in BD
Fire burns Chattogram chemical industry


Latest News
We do politics under motherly affection of Sheikh Hasina: Nanak
Awami League to observe Shaheed Dr Milon Day Saturday
Govt to facilitate exports thru air cargo from Sylhet: Momen
If Khaleda slow poisoned, Fakhrul will be accused: Quader
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Jubo League leader shot dead in mid-river
Firefighter dies after falling sick dousing Ctg factory fire
BNP fails to appreciate PM's generosity to Khaleda: Info Minister
SSC examinee found dead in Barishal
Most Read News
Half fare in BRTC buses for students from Dec 1
Germany to get its first woman foreign minister
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
UK to ban travel from 6 countries
Tremor jolts capital, other parts of country
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
BUET admission test results published, 67pc fail
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
Man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Chattogram Test: Imperious Liton strikes maiden ton
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft