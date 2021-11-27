Bhashani’s daughter demands Khaleda’s  advanced treatment

Mahmuda Khan Bhasani, the youngest daughter of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani said, "BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is very sick. She asked the people of the country to pray for her recovery. Her doctors suggested taking her abroad as soon as possible for advanced treatment."

At 10:30 am on Friday, 5 family members of Maulana Bhasani went at capital's Evercare Hospital to meet BNP Chairperson. They stayed in hospital about half an hour.

Mahmuda Khanam Bhasani told the media, "Khaleda Zia is able to speak, but she speaks very slowly. She asked the people to pray for her. Considering her physical condition, we strongly demand to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to send Khaleda Zia abroad for advance treatment. "

Bhasani's grandson Habib Hasan Monar said, "Khaleda Zia's doctors said her physical condition is critical. On behalf of Maulana Bhasani's family, we urge the government to give Khaleda Zia a chance for better treatment. "

Mahmudul Haque, another grandson of Maulana Bhasani said, "Maulana Bhasani has fought all his life for the right of deprived. He raised his voice wherever he found injustice. He also saved many leaders and activists during the persecution of the Pakistan army. It is possible to ensure the rights of the people of the country only through establishment of Maulana Bhasani's principle. "

Besides Maulana Bhasani's eldest daughter Rizia Bhasani and granddaughter Suraiya Sultana, BNP chairperson's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Sharmila Rahman, special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, personal physician Professor. AZM Zahid Hossain, General Secretary of Juba Dal Sultan Salah Uddin Tuku, Member of the Media Wing of the BNP Chairperson Shamsuddin Didar were present there.









