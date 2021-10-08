Bagerhat gears up for Durga Puja

BAGERHAT, Oct 7: Imbued with the spirit of love and bonding, Durga Puja is not just a festival for the Bengali Hindus-it's about their identity, wherever they are.

In Bagerhat district, for instance, Durga Puja is in the air. Hectic preparations are on for the five-day festival, slated to begin Monday (October 11) with the slaying of the buffalo demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga.

The largest festival of the Hindus will culminate with the immersion of idols on October 15.

As many as 633 'pandals' are being set up across the nine upazilas of the district-Bagerhat Sadar, Kachua, Morelganj,

Mongla, Sharankhola, Rampal, Fakirhat, Mollahat and Chitalmari.

UNB on Wednesday visited some pandals in the district and found artisans busy giving final touches to the idols of Goddess Durga, her children and Mahishasura. -UNB