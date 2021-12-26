RMCH records one more fatality in Covid-19 unit

RAJSHAHI, Dec 25: Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) recorded one more death in its Covid-19 unit during the last 24 hours till 6am of Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said the deceased was a resident of Rajshahi and he died with Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, two more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit during the last 24 hours, taking the number of admitted patients to 24, including six tested positive for Covid-19, at present.

On the other hand, three more patients were found Covid-19 positive after testing 134 samples in Rajshahi Medical College laboratory on Friday.

The infected persons are from Rajshahi, Joypurhat and Chapainawabganj districts as the positivity rate shows 1.54 percent in Rajshahi, 2.08 percent in Joypurhat and 4.76 percent in Chapainawabganj.



