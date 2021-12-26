100 blankets distributed among cold-hit women in Natore

NATORE, Dec 25: A total of 100 blankets were distributed among the cold affected poor and helpless women in Alaipur area of the city on Saturday afternoon.

The blankest and cold-cream were distributed by the initiative of Inner Wheel Club of Jahangirnagar, Dhaka.

General Secretary of the club Nazneena Amin distributed the blankets and cold cream as the chief guest among the distressed women in the area of the city.

President of Natore Press Club Faraji Ahmed Rafiq Baban, Poet and Writer Shirku Amin, among others, were present on the occasion.

Nazneena Amin said warm clothes distribution activities for the cold-stricken people would be continued during the current winter season to mitigate their sufferings caused by cold wave.