National News

National News

Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury addresses a views-exchange meeting on Intellectual Services with officials of the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Service (CEGIS) at the temporary Nagar Bhaban at Tiger Pass in the post city on Wednesday. photo: observerChampion and runners-up teams at a competition with the celebration of Digital Bangladesh Day organized by the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) with Borhanul Hasan Chowdhury, Member of the Board of Trustees of the University, Treasurer Professor AKM Tafzal Haque, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Tawfiq Saeed and Chairman of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Tutton Chandra Mallick at Premier University. photo: observer