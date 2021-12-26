Ctg records lowest 0.69pc Covid-19 positivity rate

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 25: Chattogram district recorded a lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.69 percent while only eight fresh cases were reported after testing 1,160 samples during the last 24 hours till Saturday morning. With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients now stands at 102,563 in the district.

The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 94,402 with the curing of 33 more people in the past 24 hours. Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the percentage of recovery rate is 92.41. -BSS



