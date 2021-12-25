Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 December, 2021, 12:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Digitization improving nutrition status of children

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Alongside the excitement of having a new baby, Farzana Akther, 28, felt anxious thinking about future since her day labourer husband faces various hardship to run their six-member family.
However, like many poor mothers across the country, Farzana Akther, mother of two sons, got relief from the anxiety by receiving the maternity allowance under Social Safety Net (SSN) programme of the government.
"It was very difficult for my husband to bear additional expenses during my pregnancy period and after the birth of my baby. So, I was anxious. But, when I received Taka 800 each month for three years as maternity allowance through mobile banking, I bought necessary things for my baby," said Farzana, a resident of South Sripur village under Gunaboti Union of the Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla district.
"Although the amount of maternity allowance is small, but it is very much helpful for bearing additional expenses of my little child," she said.
She thanked the government for digitizing the allowance disbursement process as it (the process) has become hassle free and more transparent.   
"As the government digitized the entire process, I receive the money timely and so, I can spend the money for my child as per necessity," she added.
Fatema Begum, a middle-aged woman of the same upazila, is also receiving Taka 800 every month through mobile banking account which is helping her to bear the expenses of her five-month-old daughter.
"I was anxious for my new born baby. It was very difficult for my day labourer husband to ensure proper nutrition for my little child. But the government support is helping us to ensure proper nutrition for her," she added.  
Moreover, she said, disbursement of the allowance through Mobile Financial Service (MFS) operators has made the process easier and comfortable for her.
Like thousands of beneficiaries under the social safety net programme in Bangladesh, Farzana Akther and Fatema Begum are also benefitting through receiving allowances under social safety net programme, which eventually is reducing poverty across the country.
Social safety net programme includes provision of income security for the elderly, widows and persons-with-disabilities, generating temporary employment for working age men and women, and supporting the healthy development of young mothers and children.
Apart from cash transfer through digital platform to the poor and extreme poor, the government also supports vulnerable people through immediate relief and cash transfer programmes during emergencies like floods, cyclones and earthquakes.
The government has disbursed around Taka 5,885 crore under the SSN programmes like old-age allowance, widow allowance, allowances for the people with special needs or allowances for the underprivileged, and allowances for the students with special needs through MFS operators and agent banking in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Bangladesh Bank and a2i has jointly established the Digital Financial Services (DFS) Lab to expand and deepen digital financial inclusion.  The a2i fosters the creation of pro-poor digital financial products and services by linking financial service providers with financial inclusion experts and introducing them to tools, techniques and design principles necessary to understand, create, evolve, and test possible solutions.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digitization improving nutrition status of children
DMP arrests 48 for selling drugs
Rashid-Noman Panel won CU Officers Assoc poll
Ctg records 1.09pc Covid-19 positivity rates
Country's first digital district Jashore becomes hub of e-commerce
Workshop titled ‘Tackling the Challenges of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in Agriculture’
CUET VC congratulates the team members and supervisors of CUET
700,000 flock to KSA top music festival


Latest News
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road accident
College girl commits suicide in Kaptai
2 Covid pills - but who should get them?
Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel
Jalal replaces Akram as BCB cricket operations chairman
None of burn injured patients sent to Dhaka is out of danger
Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM
Jamie Siddons rejoins BCB after a decade
Elite re-elected JCI President
41 killed as fire engulfs launch in Jhalokati river
Most Read News
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Tentulia shivers in cold as lowest temperature 8.3˚C recorded
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Secure cyberspace for youth
Barkatullah Bulu infected with Covid
OMICRON THREAT LOOMS, WHO CARES
Star Cineplex to open its maiden theatre in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft