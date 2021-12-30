People get another illuminated road in Rajshahi city

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: In addition to many others, Rajshahi city dwellers got another illuminated road as the city corporation has brought it under modern street lighting on Tuesday evening.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by his office colleagues and other concerned switched-on the street lighting on the starting point of the newly-constructed 6.793-kilometer east-west road from Alif Lam Meem Bhata crossing to Shayampur.

In the first phase, a 2.5-kilometer portion of the four-lane road has been brought under the lighting with installation of 174 modern LED bulbs on 87 poles at a cost of around Taka 2.25 crore.

The energy saving lights at Drishtinandan will be turned on and off automatically by the autologic controller.

A decorative island has been constructed while trees were already planted on the island to bring a greenery look there, he said.

In the second-phase, 556 bulbs will be installed on 285 poles on the rest of the eye-catching road.

Earlier, the city corporation has installed and launched a modern and eye-catching lighting system on the 4.2-kilomter Bilsimla-Kasiadanga road to ensure security of people and vehicles during the night time movement in the city.

A total of 174 altitude decorative poles were installed with 384 power-saving LED bulbs in the shape of flying butterflies at a cost of around Taka 5.22 crore.

To make Rajshahi city more bright and attractive at night, the high altitude flood lights were installed in the City Street.

Liton said the road has recently been elevated to a four-lane from 30 feet to 80 feet wide with 10 feet wide footpaths and concrete drains on both sides of the road at a cost of around Taka 52.75 crore.

There is also an eight-foot bicycle lane on the southern side of the road. A decorative island has been constructed while trees were already planted on the island to bring a greenery look there, he said.

"We've also installed street lighting on both sides of the widened roads from Upashahar crossing to Sonadighi crossing and from Malopara to Sagarpara crossing at a cost of around Taka 2.5 crore," Liton added.



