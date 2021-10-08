Video
Friday, 8 October, 2021
Wildcat transport strike puts Ctg  dwellers in trouble

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 7: Thousands of city dwellers faced immense sufferings as transport owners and workers in Chattogram went on a wildcat strike on Thursday protesting the arrest of five workers on charges of extortion.
After a reality check at Muradpur, Oxygen, Tiger Pass, New Market, Bahaddarhat, Kaptai Road and Kalurghat areas of the port city, the UNB correspondent saw office goers,students and commuters walking or taking rickshaws or CNG-run auto rickshaws for reaching their destinations.
The alternative mode of transportations charged twice the regular fare, they alleged.
Five transport workers were arrested by the Rab from Alangkar corner of the city on Wednesday on the charge of extortion. Their names are Azad, Ahid, Arif Hossain, Narayan Dey and Siddique Hossain.
In response, several transport owners' organizations called a strike from 6am to 6pm on Thursday.
All types of buses, minibuses and human haulers were under the jurisdiction of the strike.
When contacted, Oli Ahmed, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribahan Sramik Federation (Chattogram Region) said that transported workers refused to wok on Thursday over wrongful arrests of their co-workers.
"We have called a meeting on Thursday evening. Details on the issue will be informed after that," he added.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Urban Traffic South Zone NM Nasiruddin said, "I have heard about a strike. However, I did not receive any official statements in this regard." Some public transports are still available on the road, he added.    -UNB


