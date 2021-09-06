Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 September, 2021, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US fines Kraft Heinz $62mn on bogus cost savings

Published : Monday, 6 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

US fines Kraft Heinz $62mn on bogus cost savings

US fines Kraft Heinz $62mn on bogus cost savings

NEW YORK, Sept 5: US regulators fined Kraft Heinz $62 million over an alleged accounting scheme that inflated the food giant's financial results due to bogus cost savings, authorities announced Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the company and two former executives over accounting practices between 2015 and 2018 that misrepresented expenses at the maker of Philadelphia cream cheese and Grey Poupon mustard, the agency said in a news release.
"Investors rely on public companies to be 100% truthful and accurate in their public statements, especially when it comes to their financials," said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's enforcement division.
"When they fall short in this regard, we will hold them accountable."
The agency alleged in a civil complaint that Kraft Heinz procurement employees negotiated agreements with suppliers that allowed them to obtain upfront discounts in exchange for future spending commitments by the company.
US accounting practices require such savings to be recognized at the time that Kraft Heinz meets its commitments, meaning they would be spread out.
But Kraft Heinz staff "negotiated and maintained false and misleading supplier contracts" that were designed to "improperly recognize cost savings prematurely," the SEC said in its complaint.
Kraft Heinz ultimately revised a number of financial reports, with $208 million in cost savings corrections.
Besides Kraft Heinz, the SEC also charged former chief operating officer Eduardo Pelleissone and former chief procurement officer Klaus Hofmann for their role in the alleged scheme.
Pelleissone agreed to pay a civil penalty of $300,000, while Hofmann will pay a civil penalty of $100,000 and will be barred from serving as director or officer of a public company for five years.
"Kraft and its former executives are charged with engaging in improper expense management practices that spanned many years and involved numerous misleading transactions, millions in bogus cost savings, and a pervasive breakdown in accounting controls," said Anita Bandy, associate director of the SEC's division of enforcement.
"The violations harmed investors who ultimately bore the costs and burdens of a restatement and delayed financial reporting."
Neither Kraft nor the former executives admitted or denied the SEC's findings, the SEC said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Commerce Bank opens 2 new sub branches
AB Bank inks deal with MetLife
EBL joins BIDA’s one stop service
MBL opens 8 new sub-branches
India services sector expands at fastest pace
Pak posts 5pc surplus trade with BD
Ryanair passengers rise in August to 11.1 million
Aviation faces turbulence as airlines cut back on capacity


Latest News
New Zealand bounce back as Tigers suffer first defeat
Bangladesh women's football team to leave for Nepal Monday
6 arrested over Hanif Paribahan bus driver's murder
Bangabandhu Media Centre opens at Press Club of India Monday
ACC quizzes three more Titas officials over graft charges
Mechanic dies of electrocution in city
All police personnel to get rank-based training by next year: IGP
New Zealand attacker radicalized by neighbours, mother says
Man killed in Sarishabari road accident
HC issues rule over DU teacher Samia Rahman's demotion
Most Read News
Mental health for all
Obituary
Youth drowns in Dhaka jheel as boat ride turns tragic
Another black fungus patient identified in Chattogram
Ultimate paradigm shift in the meat industry
India imports 50,000 tonnes of GM soyameal from BD
Teens shock defending champ Osaka, No 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
The African World War: ‘The Erasers’ in Congo
Tigers eyeing first T20 series win against New Zealand
Captain Nawshad: A tale of grit and self-sacrifice
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft