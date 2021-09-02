Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondents

Six people including two young girls and a minor child have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Kishoreganj, Bogura, Noakhali, Kurigram and Natore, in two days.
KISHOREGANJ: A schoolgirl was killed in a road accident in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Rabia Akter Jhui, 12, daughter of Jewel Kishore of Boyra Village in the upazila. She was a student of Alhaz Ershad Uddin Junior Girls' High School in the area.
Police and local sources said she was going to the school with her mother to submit assignment. At that time, a tractor hit her in Niyamotpur area while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers seized the tractor and arrested its driver Sharif in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Karimganj Police Station (PS) Mominul Islam confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A man and his sister-in-law, who were injured in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district a week back, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Biplob Hossain alias Ripon, 35, son of Golam Hossain, a resident of Dhekuria Village, and younger sister of his wife Jannati Ferdaus Mawa, 13, daughter of Abu Bakkar Siddique of Darikamaripara Village under Majhira Union in Shajahanpur Upazila.
Police sources said a truck hit an auto-tempo carrying the duo in Sajapur Radharghat area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway on August 23, which left them seriously injured. The injured were taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital first and later, shifted to a hospital in Dhaka in critical condition.
Later, both of them died there on Monday evening while undergoing treatment.
Shajahanpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sohag Mahmud, 22, son of Haque Sab, a resident of Nabagram Village under Dhanshiri Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the deceased's younger sister sat for her 'gaye holud' in the morning. Sohag was heading to Sonapur Bazar to bring some flower for the programme. At one stage, a pickup van hit Sohag's motorcycle in Lengar Dokan area at around 10:30am, leaving him dead on the spot and another injured.   
Dharmapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Advocate Quddusur Rahman Sabu confirmed the incident.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sohag, 7, son of Sapiyal Islam, a resident of Charuapara Village under Raniganj Union in the upazila.
Local sources said an Ulipur-bound auto-rickshaw hit Sohag in Charuapara area at around 11am while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex.
However, the driver of the auto-rickshaw managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A brick field worker, who sustained injuries in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jony Ahmed, 25, son of Mintu Bepari, a resident of Khordo Kachhutia Village in the upazila.
Joari UP Chairman Chand Mahmud said a motorcycle carrying Jony hit hard an auto-van from behind after losing its control over the steering in Haroa area on the Bonpara-Gopalpur Road on Saturday, which left him seriously injured.
Injured Jony was admitted to the RMCH, where he died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Narsingdi police arrested fugitive siblings Mansur and Masud
Six nabbed with drugs in four districts
Three women among four ‘commit suicide’ in 4 dists
Fishers find no hilsa in sea, rivers
Minor child among two drown in two districts
Two men murdered in Natore, Laxmipur
Two fishermen crushed under train in Gopalganj


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft