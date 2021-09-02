Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

Six people including two young girls and a minor child have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Kishoreganj, Bogura, Noakhali, Kurigram and Natore, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: A schoolgirl was killed in a road accident in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rabia Akter Jhui, 12, daughter of Jewel Kishore of Boyra Village in the upazila. She was a student of Alhaz Ershad Uddin Junior Girls' High School in the area.

Police and local sources said she was going to the school with her mother to submit assignment. At that time, a tractor hit her in Niyamotpur area while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the tractor and arrested its driver Sharif in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Karimganj Police Station (PS) Mominul Islam confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A man and his sister-in-law, who were injured in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district a week back, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Biplob Hossain alias Ripon, 35, son of Golam Hossain, a resident of Dhekuria Village, and younger sister of his wife Jannati Ferdaus Mawa, 13, daughter of Abu Bakkar Siddique of Darikamaripara Village under Majhira Union in Shajahanpur Upazila.

Police sources said a truck hit an auto-tempo carrying the duo in Sajapur Radharghat area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway on August 23, which left them seriously injured. The injured were taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital first and later, shifted to a hospital in Dhaka in critical condition.

Later, both of them died there on Monday evening while undergoing treatment.

Shajahanpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sohag Mahmud, 22, son of Haque Sab, a resident of Nabagram Village under Dhanshiri Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the deceased's younger sister sat for her 'gaye holud' in the morning. Sohag was heading to Sonapur Bazar to bring some flower for the programme. At one stage, a pickup van hit Sohag's motorcycle in Lengar Dokan area at around 10:30am, leaving him dead on the spot and another injured.

Dharmapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Advocate Quddusur Rahman Sabu confirmed the incident.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sohag, 7, son of Sapiyal Islam, a resident of Charuapara Village under Raniganj Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an Ulipur-bound auto-rickshaw hit Sohag in Charuapara area at around 11am while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex.

However, the driver of the auto-rickshaw managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A brick field worker, who sustained injuries in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jony Ahmed, 25, son of Mintu Bepari, a resident of Khordo Kachhutia Village in the upazila.

Joari UP Chairman Chand Mahmud said a motorcycle carrying Jony hit hard an auto-van from behind after losing its control over the steering in Haroa area on the Bonpara-Gopalpur Road on Saturday, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Jony was admitted to the RMCH, where he died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.