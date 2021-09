Narsingdi police arrested fugitive siblings Mansur and Masud









Narsingdi police arrested fugitive siblings Mansur and Masud, who are convicted in 18 cases, from Pallabi area in Dhaka early Tuesday. They are sons of Mahmudul Hasan Madani of Purba Brahmandi area in Narsingdi Town. ASP Inamul Haque Sagar confirmed the matter at a press briefing at the SP office in the afternoon. photo: observer