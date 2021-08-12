Govt to investigate collision of ferry with Padma Bridge pillars: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the government would investigate whether the collisions of ferries with the pillars of the Padma Bridge took place repeatedly.

He came up with the remark while speaking at a discussion organised by Awami Swechchhasebak League in the auditorium of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in the capital on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Why did the ferries hit the pillars of Padma Bridge time and again? Not once or twice, such incidents occurred four times and we should examine whether those were incompetence of ferry masters or those might be acts of sabotage."

"Why would this happen time and again before the construction work of the bridge project is completed? We need to look into the matter. There was conspiracy about this project and it is not over yet," he added.

Quader also said, "When the World Bank withdrew its funding from the Padma Bridge project, the construction of the bridge fell in uncertainty. However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to construct the Bridge with own funding and that is why today the Padma Bridge is a visible reality."





