Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Local manufacturers decide to check yarn price hike

Published : Thursday, 12 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff correspondent

Local yarn manufacturers decided to check unusual price hike of yarn in the domestic market and committed not to increase yarn prices quoted in the pro-forma invoices (PI) issued on August 10 at the latest.
The assurance came after the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA) held a meeting with Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) on Tuesday night.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman, First Vice President Mohammad Hatem, BTTLMEA Chairman M Shahadat Hossain and BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon took part in the meeting.
Former BGMEA President Kutubuddin Ahmed, former FBCCI President AK Azad, former BTMA Presidents A Matin Chowdhury and Tapan Chowdhury were also present at the meeting.
BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon also assured that yarn manufacturers would keep pro-forma invoice (PI) valid for 15 days which they were keeping in a very short time.
Such a short time limit was not sufficient for taking business from buyers. PI is an estimated invoice sent by a seller to a buyer in advance of a shipment or delivery of goods.
They also agreed to hold another meeting next Monday to have discussion over reducing yarn price.
It was decided at the meeting that an arbitration cell would be revived. The cell will consist of BGMEA, BKMEA, BTTLMEA and BTMA representatives to resolve all PI related and other issues on a fortnightly basis.
Earlier, the apparel exporters expressed their worry over the continuous yarn price hike in the local market.
Unusual hike in yarn price is impacting the competitiveness of RMG industry which is already passing a difficult time due to increase in production cost and fall in apparel prices.
Retail sales have grown sharply in Europe and the US as stores are opening following mass vaccination.
As a result, a lot of work orders are coming to Bangladesh. But the garment exporters cannot take all of the orders due to unusual increase in yarn prices in the domestic market.
Orders will go to other competing countries if Bangladeshi exporters cannot take them.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CTTC arrests Neo-JMB bomb-maker, 2 others
Court sends Piyasha to jail 
Fears Covid could trigger diabetes surge in India
45pc works of 8.5km long Chaktai to Kalurghat drive completed
67.7pc returnee expatriates receive no proper wages
Passengers descend from an overcrowded ship at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal
Local manufacturers decide to check yarn price hike
Govt to investigate collision of ferry with Padma Bridge pillars: Quader


Latest News
Taliban controls 65pc of Afghanistan after lightning blitz
Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz
Afghan government offers Taliban share in power
Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram
Govt's support helps RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA
Monkey attack creates panic at Baunia
Hospitals can not accommodate patients: Health Minister
NGO worker killed in Magura road accident
Canada joins hands with Brac to support vulnerable people
Schoolboy killed as truck hits bicycle
Most Read News
Unable to get jab, man thrashes health centre staff
Family planning services in Bangladesh: C-19 context
BD-India border closure may be extended till Aug 26
Bangladesh’s mass vaccination capacity
Prof Dr Rasheda new JU treasurer
A pedestrian poses for a picture by Tower Bridge as it is stuck
Bangladesh July Inflation dropped to 5.36 per cent
Is Bangladesh taking risk by easing Covid-restrictions?
Country reopens today as lockdown ends
Western countries betraying their Afghan comrades
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft