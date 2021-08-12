Local manufacturers decide to check yarn price hike

Local yarn manufacturers decided to check unusual price hike of yarn in the domestic market and committed not to increase yarn prices quoted in the pro-forma invoices (PI) issued on August 10 at the latest.

The assurance came after the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BTTLMEA) held a meeting with Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) on Tuesday night.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman, First Vice President Mohammad Hatem, BTTLMEA Chairman M Shahadat Hossain and BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon took part in the meeting.

Former BGMEA President Kutubuddin Ahmed, former FBCCI President AK Azad, former BTMA Presidents A Matin Chowdhury and Tapan Chowdhury were also present at the meeting.

BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon also assured that yarn manufacturers would keep pro-forma invoice (PI) valid for 15 days which they were keeping in a very short time.

Such a short time limit was not sufficient for taking business from buyers. PI is an estimated invoice sent by a seller to a buyer in advance of a shipment or delivery of goods.

They also agreed to hold another meeting next Monday to have discussion over reducing yarn price.

It was decided at the meeting that an arbitration cell would be revived. The cell will consist of BGMEA, BKMEA, BTTLMEA and BTMA representatives to resolve all PI related and other issues on a fortnightly basis.

Earlier, the apparel exporters expressed their worry over the continuous yarn price hike in the local market.

Unusual hike in yarn price is impacting the competitiveness of RMG industry which is already passing a difficult time due to increase in production cost and fall in apparel prices.

Retail sales have grown sharply in Europe and the US as stores are opening following mass vaccination.

As a result, a lot of work orders are coming to Bangladesh. But the garment exporters cannot take all of the orders due to unusual increase in yarn prices in the domestic market.

Orders will go to other competing countries if Bangladeshi exporters cannot take them.













