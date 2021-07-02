Dhaka Boat Club stands on encroached land of Turag

The founders of the Dhaka Boat Club have encroached upon the river Turag and built up a permanent structure there without approval from the government.

Dhaka Boat Club Ltd is situated on the bank of the river Turag at Borokakor area in Birulia near Uttara. It is on the opposite to Uttara 3rd phase and near Birulia Bridge.

The boat club was popularly known for its bar facilities. Meanwhile, there is no inquiry into whether the bar has a licence and other details about its stock of liquor.

For getting licence to operate a bar one needs permission from the Ministry of Commerce the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sources said the club was planned in 2014, while the construction work of the three-storey building started on 2020. No new licences have been issued over the past five years, according to DNC

The name 'Dhaka Boat Club' came into limelight after film actress Pori Moni posted a status on her verified Facebook page on June 12, alleging an attempt was made to rape and murder her at the Club.

She also filed a case with Savar Police Station over that incident.

Police arrested five people, including a real-estate businessman and presidium member of the Jatiya Party Nasir-U-Mahmud. Nasir is also a former president of Uttara Club Ltd.

Dhaka Boat Club expelled Nasir Mahmud who was the Entertainment and Cultural Affairs Secretary of the club.

People are now showing interest to know about the club. Rubel Aziz, Managing Director of the Partex Group, now the Adviser of the club initiated it as a centre for leisure entertainment, sports and physical exercise.

The full-fledged activities of the club started in February of 2021, sources confirmed. There are three

categories of membership in the Club which is donor members, life members and permanent members.

There are about 2,100 members. About 120 are donor members, 700 are life members and over 1,300 permanent members.

Tk 15 lakh are needed for franchising a donor member, while Tk 12.5 lakh for life and Tk 10 lakh is needed for permanent membership. Meanwhile, the permanent members have to pay Tk 1,000 as monthly fee.

It was stipulated to Tk one lakh for getting membership in the beginning of 2015. At least 4,000 application were received by Dhaka Boat Club for new membership, according to sources.

Locals said numbers of rich people start gathering since afternoon in the club regularly. No one can enter the club without getting membership, but gests of the members can enter there.

State Minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told The Daily Observer that we learned the cabinet committee to the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) provide approval of to build the Dhaka Boat Club on a piece of occupied land on the banks of the Turag River.

The cabinet committee to the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) was headed by LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain who said he can't memorize such board club approval.

Commodore Golam Sadeq, chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) said cabinet committee to the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) provides approval of to build the Dhaka Boat Club.









