Five Years of Holey Artisan Tragedy

Tributes paid to terror attack victims

Published : Friday, 2 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Rapid Action Battalion detains a good number of people at Jatrabari in the capital for going out without any urgent need on Thursday, the first day of the weeklong strict lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus across the country. The detainees were later freed after realising fine by a mobile court. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People from different corners including the members of the families of the deceased, the envoys of different countries working in Dhaka, and the police high officials on Thursday paid their tributes to the victims of the terror attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in the city's Gulshan on July 1 in 2016 and remembered and honours the victims and survivors of the terror attack.
On the night of July 1, 2016, five armed militants stormed the O Kitchen restaurant and Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan and killed 22 people, including 17 foreigners
and two police officers, in one of the worst militant attacks in Bangladesh's history.
After placing floral wreath, the envoys of different countries renewed their commitment to fight religious extremism and terrorism.
After paying tribute with wreaths at a memorial close to the upscale restaurant in Gulshan, they prayed for the departed souls.
"Today is the day of mourning and commemorating the victims of the Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack," tweeted Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Naoki Ito.
"Those Japanese experts were engaged in feasibility study of Dhaka Metro Line 1, which starts construction work next year," he said.
On July 1, 2016, five militants, armed with guns, machetes, and grenades, stormed the upscale eatery in the diplomatic zone in Gulshan and held the diners hostage before brutally killing 20 of them -- three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian.
Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Enrico Nunziata, said, "…We renew our commitment to fight against religious extremism and terrorism," he tweeted for the victims of July 1, 2016 terrorist attack in Dhaka.
US Ambassador Earl R Miller said he was honoured to join other ambassadors on this solemn occasion to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack.
"The precious lives tragically lost will remain in our hearts today and always."
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, and European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh, Rensje Teerink, among others, also paid tribute to the deceased.
Bangladesh Police Service Association President Monirul Islam and General Secretary Asaduzzaman Ripon also placed floral wreath remembering the contribution of ASP Rabiul islam and the-then Officer in Charge of Banani Police Station Salauddin Khan, who sacrificed their lives to save the victims of the brutal attack.



