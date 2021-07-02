Tributes paid to terror attack victims



On the night of July 1, 2016, five armed militants stormed the O Kitchen restaurant and Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan and killed 22 people, including 17 foreigners

and two police officers, in one of the worst militant attacks in Bangladesh's history.

After placing floral wreath, the envoys of different countries renewed their commitment to fight religious extremism and terrorism.

After paying tribute with wreaths at a memorial close to the upscale restaurant in Gulshan, they prayed for the departed souls.

"Today is the day of mourning and commemorating the victims of the Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack," tweeted Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Naoki Ito.

"Those Japanese experts were engaged in feasibility study of Dhaka Metro Line 1, which starts construction work next year," he said.

On July 1, 2016, five militants, armed with guns, machetes, and grenades, stormed the upscale eatery in the diplomatic zone in Gulshan and held the diners hostage before brutally killing 20 of them -- three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian.

Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Enrico Nunziata, said, "…We renew our commitment to fight against religious extremism and terrorism," he tweeted for the victims of July 1, 2016 terrorist attack in Dhaka.

US Ambassador Earl R Miller said he was honoured to join other ambassadors on this solemn occasion to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack.

"The precious lives tragically lost will remain in our hearts today and always."

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, and European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh, Rensje Teerink, among others, also paid tribute to the deceased.

