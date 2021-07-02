Destiny’s Rafiqul Amin running MLM business from jail

Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, who has been serving three years' jail term in Dhaka Central Jail at Keraniganj for fraudulence and misusing people's money in the name of multi-level marketing (MLM) business, has started new MLM business sitting in the jail.

To run new MLM business from jail, he has recently held six virtual meetings within his aides working outside to promote the business through

Zoom platform.

Separate audio and video clips of their conversations were leaked recently through various social and online media platforms.

After watching those audio and video clips, the jail authorities have started investigation on the arrangement of Zoom meetings and the persons involved with such incidents.

Earlier in last year, another video clip, where an accused of Hallmark Group's bank money embezzlement scam was seen to pass 'intimate time' with his girlfriend inside the jail, was leaked in social media.

After the incident, the Home Ministry and prison authorities have taken several measures to stop such incidents and several jail officials were punished.

Senior Jail Super of Dhaka Central Jail Subhash Kumar Ghosh told this correspondent that they have read the news in different media and heard about the clips. If Rafiqul Amin is involved with such offense, actions will be taken again him for breaching prisons law.

"Rafiqul is in the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for the last two months. It's not only a matter of prisons authority, but also a responsibility of BSMMU and Shahbagh Police Station. After necessary investigation, steps will be taken," he added.

Inspector General of Prisons (IG Prisons) Mominur Rahman Mamun told reporters they have already started investigating the issue of Rafiqul Amin's use of mobile phone and internet facilities. Everything will be cleared after the probe. Necessary actions will be taken after probe.

Alhough Rafiqul Amin was prescribed as sick for admission into the hospital, he has been running his new MLM business from the hospital bed. Using mobile phones and internet facilities, he has conducted six Zoom meetings with his associates. Last two meetings were held in May and June.

In the clips, Rafiqul Amin was telling his associates to run the business smoothly as more than 1,300 agents have already been appointed.

In last December, 2020, a High Court bench denied his bail petition in the money laundering and embezzlement cases lodged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and asked the trial courts to dispose two cases against Rafiqul Amin within six months.

Earlier on July 22 last year, the High Court denied his bail and postponed the petitions until regular court resumed amidst the government-declared general holidays.

The ACC filed two cases against the Destiny officials, including MD Rafiqul Amin on July 31, 2012, accusing them of money laundering and embezzlement.

On July 31, 2012, ACC Deputy Director Mozahar Ali Sarder filed a case with Kalabagan Police Station against 12 Destiny Group officials for laundering Tk 2,106.64 crore out of Destiny's tree plantation project.

On the same day, ACC Assistant Director Towfiqul Islam filed another case against 22 top officials of the company, including the aforementioned 12, for laundering Tk 1,178.61 crore from Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited (DMCSL).

The ACC claimed the company laundered a total of Tk 3,285 crore cheating investors out of their fortunes.

Rafiqul Amin has been in jail since October 11, 2012 and sought bail several times, but his petitions have been rejected, according to sources familiar with the case.

Of the 22 accused, five are currently out on bail, according to the bail petitions filed on Tuesday. They are Harun Ur Rashid, Ziaul Haque Mollah, Jesmin Akhter Milon, Omor Faruk and Saidul Islam Rubel.





