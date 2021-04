Aush paddy seed and fertiliser were distributed among 1,000 farmers

6 more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

The photo shows thousands of Hindu community people taking holy bath in the Brahmaputra River in Chilmari Upazila of Kurigram on Tuesday, defying lockdown. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]