97 more contract corona in two districts

A total of 97 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Bogura and Kishoreganj, in two days.

BOGURA: Some 68 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 11,466 in the district.

District Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said a total of 321 samples were tested in a day where 68 cases were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected, 60 are in Sadar, four in Shajahanpur, three in Shibganj and one in Dupchanchia upazilas.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 29 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,348 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman has confirmed the information on Monday night

Of the newly infected people, 13 are in Sadar, four in Katiadi, three in Bhairab, Karimganj and Bajitpur each, and one in Hossainpur, Pakundia and Kuliarchar upazilas each.

The total number of the virus cases in different upazilas is 1,633 in Sadar, 110 in Hossainpur, 177 in Karimganj, 136 in Tarail, 223 in Pakundia, 304 in Katiadi, 182 in Kuliarchar, 1,032 in Bhairab, 59 in Nikli, 359 in Bajitpur, 35 in Itna, 61 in Mithamoin and 37 in Austagram upazilas.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,844 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 75 died of it in the district.





