Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Countryside

97 more contract corona in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

A total of 97 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Bogura and Kishoreganj, in two days.  
BOGURA: Some 68 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 11,466 in the district.
District Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said a total of 321 samples were tested in a day where 68 cases were found positive for the virus.
Of the newly infected, 60 are in Sadar, four in Shajahanpur, three in Shibganj and one in Dupchanchia upazilas.
KISHOREGANJ: Some 29 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,348 in the district.
Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman has confirmed the information on Monday night
Of the newly infected people, 13 are in Sadar, four in Katiadi, three in Bhairab, Karimganj and Bajitpur each, and one in Hossainpur, Pakundia and Kuliarchar upazilas each.
The total number of the virus cases in different upazilas is 1,633 in Sadar, 110 in Hossainpur, 177 in Karimganj, 136 in Tarail, 223 in Pakundia, 304 in Katiadi, 182 in Kuliarchar, 1,032 in Bhairab, 59 in Nikli, 359 in Bajitpur, 35 in Itna, 61 in Mithamoin and 37 in Austagram upazilas.
Meanwhile, a total of 3,844 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 75 died of it in the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
Aush paddy seed and fertiliser were distributed among 1,000 farmers
Ex-head teacher Maleka dies of corona
Six traders fined at Kamalganj
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Baraigram
Bauphal UNO Zakir Hossain inaugurating mobile selling centre of milk
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Labour crisis hampers Boro harvesting in K’ganj


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft