

Bangabandhu a ‘Hero’ for Indians too: Modi

"He (Bangabanadhu) is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #Mujib Borsho celebrations," read the tweet issued ahead of the formal beginning of the celebrations at Dhaka's National Parade Square on Wednesday.

Narendra Modi tweet the message while Bangladesh's started a

10-day nationwide celebrations to mark Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations coinciding with the golden jubilee of its independence. However, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also issued a tweet paying tribute to Bangabandhu.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a champion of human rights and freedom.

"My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

To join the celebration, Modi will arrive in Bangladesh on a two-day visit from March 26 to join in person the celebrations also described Bangabandhu as a 'champion of human rights and freedom.'

The Indian premier is scheduled to visit Bangabandhu Mausoleum at Tungipara, call on Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, visit two Hindu temples at Gopalganj and Shatkhira alongside joining the Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Square on the Independence Day on March 26.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen will also call on the Indian premier, who is set to travel to a foreign country for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Bangladesh all set to start 10-days of concurrent state programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.







