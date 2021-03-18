Video
BD makes unprecedented progress:  Trudeau

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

In the last 50 years Bangladesh has made unprecedented progress, said Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada.
"Bangladesh has changed a lot since I visited," said  Trudeau in a video message sent to Bangladesh on the occasion of the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the
country.
During this time economic growth has increased, poverty has decreased, education rates have increased, and health
care has expanded. As a result, new opportunities have been created for the people of the country, he said.
He also said, "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision has become a reality because he gave the most importance to the people."
"Today we are able to celebrate because of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision to build an independent and democratic country," Trudeau said.  
"This has been possible because of his love for the people of this country. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a strong relationship with my father. The two countries have maintained strong ties since then," Trudeau again added.
He further said, "Bangladesh has undergone a radical transformation in the social and economic spheres and Canada is a partner in this journey. We have contributed to the growth of Bangladesh and are assisting in various developments including women economic empowerment."
Canada is committed to working with Bangladesh on other areas, including child health and education, skills development for the youth community too, said the Prime Minister of Canada.


