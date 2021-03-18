Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 March, 2021, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Moudud’s body arrives today, burial tomorrow

Published : Thursday, 18 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The body of former vice-president and prime minister Barrister Moudud Ahmed arrives today. He will be buried at his family graveyard in Companiganj in  Noakhali tomorrow.
Moudud's personal assistant Mominur Rahman Sujon said, "A flight of Biman Bangladesh will carry Moudud's mortal remains from Singapore at 3:50pm on Thursday. After that it will be taken to the mortuary of the United Hospital in the city."
Moudud's first namaz-e-janaza will be held on the
High Court premises at 10:00am on Friday while the second one in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office at 11:00am.
Another janaza for the former six-times MP may be held at the South Plaza of Parliament subject to the permission of the Speaker of the House.
Later, Moudud's body will be taken to his village home in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila.
He will be buried at his family graveyard after his last janaza at Bashurhat Govt Mujib College after Asr prayers.
The BNP has announced a day of mourning across the country, including Dhaka, on Thursday to pay tribute to the late Barrister Moudud Ahmed.
The party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a press conference on Wednesday.
Rizvi said, "BNP will observe a day of mourning for his death on Thursday, March 16 in Dhaka and across the country. On this occasion, the party flag will be hoisted at half-mast and black flag will be hoisted."
Barrister Moudud Ahmed, 81, was suffering from various problems including kidney and lung complications.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update bangladesh
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 3 months
DGHS for cancellation of BCS and other exams
Moudud’s body arrives today, burial tomorrow
Bangabandhu a ‘Hero’ for Indians too: Modi
BD makes unprecedented progress:  Trudeau
Bangabandhu  strengthened ties with Japan: Suga
Bangabandhu devoted his whole life to his people: Xi


Latest News
Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur
Decision on Teesta water sharing after WB, Assam polls: Secy Anwar
City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership
Truck runs over woman, minor daughter in Mymensingh
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a symbol of democracy and freedom: Maldivian President
Massage parlor massacres suspect says he loved Guns & God
Man 'commits suicide' to avert police arrest
Asian women massacred in US spa shootings
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital
Most Read News
3 COVID patients die in DMCH fire during evacuation
Political career of Bangabandhu
Maldives President Solih in Dhaka
Former lawmaker Shamsunnahar dies
A great hand on a little head
Training plane crashes
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Fire at DMCH's COVID ICU, patients evacuated
Man held for indecent FB post against Mamunul Haque
Prisoners make Bangabandhu's portrait with blankets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft