Moudud’s body arrives today, burial tomorrow

The body of former vice-president and prime minister Barrister Moudud Ahmed arrives today. He will be buried at his family graveyard in Companiganj in Noakhali tomorrow.

Moudud's personal assistant Mominur Rahman Sujon said, "A flight of Biman Bangladesh will carry Moudud's mortal remains from Singapore at 3:50pm on Thursday. After that it will be taken to the mortuary of the United Hospital in the city."

Moudud's first namaz-e-janaza will be held on the

High Court premises at 10:00am on Friday while the second one in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office at 11:00am.

Another janaza for the former six-times MP may be held at the South Plaza of Parliament subject to the permission of the Speaker of the House.

Later, Moudud's body will be taken to his village home in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila.

He will be buried at his family graveyard after his last janaza at Bashurhat Govt Mujib College after Asr prayers.

The BNP has announced a day of mourning across the country, including Dhaka, on Thursday to pay tribute to the late Barrister Moudud Ahmed.

The party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a press conference on Wednesday.

Rizvi said, "BNP will observe a day of mourning for his death on Thursday, March 16 in Dhaka and across the country. On this occasion, the party flag will be hoisted at half-mast and black flag will be hoisted."

Barrister Moudud Ahmed, 81, was suffering from various problems including kidney and lung complications.









