Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Front Page

Torture On Student

Madrasa teacher sent to Jail

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Mar 11: The Chattogram Court on Thursday sent madrasa Teacher Hafez Yahia to jail on charge of beating a teenage student of Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy of Hathazari under Chattogram district.
Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Zihan Sanjida gave the order on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier, Madrasa Teacher Yahia beat up Muhammad Yasin Farhad (7), a student of the madrasa on Tuesday when his mother visited him at Al Markazul Quran
Islamic Academy.
The child followed the mother on her way out and Yahiya, the teacher, then took him inside the madrasa by the scruff of his neck and began striking him with a cane.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin led an operation to rescue the child after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The teacher was also detained but was later released at the parents' request.
Hathazari Police OC Rafiqul Islam said, "A case was filed on Wednesday. The child's father lodged a torture case."
Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered the authorities to provide details on what legal steps are being taken against the madrasa teacher for beating up a seven-year-old student in Chattogram's Hathazari Madrasa.
The Chattogram Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police and the Hathazari Police Chief will have to respond to the query by March 14.
The court also sought information on whether the child received medical attention following the incident, whether his family was intimidated or was provided with security.
Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin issued the order on Thursday after the state drew the attention of the court to the matter.
Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar later said, "Besides the issue of taking legal steps, the court asked whether the teacher was arrested and whether he was sacked from the madrasa."
The court also asked whether the responsibility of dismissing the teacher lies with the district education officer.
Bashar said: "Such incidents are frequent. Madrasa students are being tortured by their teachers. Although these things are repeatedly happening, we don't know what steps are taken against them later.  Consequently, such episodes are recurring."
"How humanely we should treat the children is a matter of ethics. But nothing appears to restrain them."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Junta accuses Suu Kyi of taking bribes, 10 more protesters killed
Munshiganj farmers carrying sacks of potatoes on bicycles
Fakhrul wants govt, CEC to quit
Someone from ACC helped PK Halder leave country: HC
What action taken against Madrasa teacher, HC asks Ctg admn
CNG auto-rickshaw drivers giving a damn to meters
Mashrafe on Young Global Leaders’ list
Madrasa teacher sent to Jail


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft