Madrasa teacher sent to Jail

CHATTOGRAM Mar 11: The Chattogram Court on Thursday sent madrasa Teacher Hafez Yahia to jail on charge of beating a teenage student of Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy of Hathazari under Chattogram district.

Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Zihan Sanjida gave the order on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Madrasa Teacher Yahia beat up Muhammad Yasin Farhad (7), a student of the madrasa on Tuesday when his mother visited him at Al Markazul Quran

Islamic Academy.

The child followed the mother on her way out and Yahiya, the teacher, then took him inside the madrasa by the scruff of his neck and began striking him with a cane.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin led an operation to rescue the child after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The teacher was also detained but was later released at the parents' request.

Hathazari Police OC Rafiqul Islam said, "A case was filed on Wednesday. The child's father lodged a torture case."

Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered the authorities to provide details on what legal steps are being taken against the madrasa teacher for beating up a seven-year-old student in Chattogram's Hathazari Madrasa.

The Chattogram Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police and the Hathazari Police Chief will have to respond to the query by March 14.

The court also sought information on whether the child received medical attention following the incident, whether his family was intimidated or was provided with security.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin issued the order on Thursday after the state drew the attention of the court to the matter.

Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar later said, "Besides the issue of taking legal steps, the court asked whether the teacher was arrested and whether he was sacked from the madrasa."

The court also asked whether the responsibility of dismissing the teacher lies with the district education officer.

Bashar said: "Such incidents are frequent. Madrasa students are being tortured by their teachers. Although these things are repeatedly happening, we don't know what steps are taken against them later. Consequently, such episodes are recurring."

"How humanely we should treat the children is a matter of ethics. But nothing appears to restrain them."











