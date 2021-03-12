

Mashrafe on Young Global Leaders’ list

The Narail Express, as he is popularly known, Mashrafe is one of the 112 global Under-40 leaders. He is the solitary Bangladeshi among the 10 South Asians to receive the award this year. "These young leaders exemplify what we need most today: Hope, empathy, authenticity, and driving solutions that change the world for the better," The Forum for Young Global Leaders twitted after the announcement.

WEF awards Global Young Leaders annually for their contributions to gender justice, human rights, arts, indigenous literacy,

young leadership from the world, business, civil society, healthcare and government leaders.

"Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is a Bangladesh cricketer and captain of the One Day Internationals for Bangladesh national cricket team. He was also T20I captain, until his retirement. He has led the team to the finals of three major international tournaments. Aside from cricket, he has also played a significant role in helping people move out of the poverty trap in his hometown of Narail in south-western Bangladesh," WEF wrote on their statement.

"He launched the Narail Express Foundation, which looks to achieve six goals: Offer modern facilities for citizens and a specialized education system, help start an ethical and humane education system, create employment opportunities, increase cultural activities, provide sports training, set up a tourism hub in Chitra river, and transform Narail into an information and communications technology (ICT) and environmentally friendly town," they explained the rationale behind choosing Mashrafe.







