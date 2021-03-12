Video
Jet fuel price goes up again

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has increased jet fuel price by Tk 5 per litre on Thursday.
The increased price of jet fuel will come into effect from March 10.
According to Padma Oil Padma Oil Company Limited, a subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the decision was taken to adjust the price of jet fuel with the international fuel price.
"Fuel price at the international market has seen upward trend over the last few months. We have adjusted our price in line with the international market and the Kolkata market," Zahid Hossain, a senior official of the BPC told the Daily Observer on Thursday.
The BPC top bosses sit together every month to rationalize the jet fuel price and adjust it every month regularly.
This is the fourth time in the last four months since December last year that Padma Oil Company Limited, a subsidiary of the BPC, has increased jet fuel prices.
Although it does not have     any significant impact on people and goods transportation but the air travelers will have to pay more due to the price hike of jet fuel.
Last month, the price of per litre jet fuel was Tk 55, in December, the price of per litre jet fuel was Tk 48, and in January, it was Tk 53.
ATAB said the BPC has no logical reason behind increasing jet fuel price as the international market has been stable for the last three months.
The operating costs of local airlines have increased this year due to a rise in jet fuel price and devaluation of taka, aviation industry insiders said.
To help sustain the local airliners, the government has increased the jet fuel price six times since July 2017 instead of adjusting it with that of neighbouring countries.
Fuel costs account for 50 percent of total operating cost. Due to an increase in fuel price by one cent, Biman has to incur a loss of Tk 60 million, it has been estimated.
Seeking anonymity a senior official of Padma Oil said the fuel price for domestic flights is 82 percent higher than that of Kolkata and for international flights it is 38 percent higher.


