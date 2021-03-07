

Steve Allen has been appointed as dnata EVP

He will be responsible for all dnata's businesses covering ground handling, catering and travel across six continents. In addition, he will assume responsibility for managing Emirates Group's relationships with its associated businesses, including MMI, Emirates CAE Flight Training and Premier Inn.

Steve Allen has been with the Emirates Group for 12 years in various operational and support roles. Since 2016, he has been overseeing dnata's ground handling and cargo operations and airport hospitality services in the United Arab Emirates as Divisional Senior Vice President.

For the past nine months he has also been leading dnata's travel businesses and their ongoing transformation globally. Prior to joining the Emirates Group, Steve Allen spent 16 years with British Airways in various financial, regional and operational roles.

A trusted partner of over 300 airline customers, dnata provides quality and safe ground handling, cargo, catering and travel services in 35 countries. In the financial year 2019-20 dnata's customer-oriented teams handled 681,000 aircraft, moved 2.9 million tons of cargo, uplifted more than 93 million meals and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 3.0 billion.















