Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:23 PM
15,203 Covid-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Mar 5: The number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 15,203 with the healing of three more infected persons on Thursday in Rangpur division.
Health officials said the number of total infected patients rose to 15,855 as seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday after testing 188 collected samples with the daily infection rate of 3.72 percent in the division.
"The 15,203 coronavirus patients out of total 15,855 have healed in the division with the average recovery rate of 95.89 percent," said Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui.
The 15,203 recovered patients included 3,691 of Rangpur, 771 of Panchagarh, 1,301 of Nilphamari, 953 of Lalmonirhat, 980 of Kurigram, 1,473 of Thakurgaon, 4,600 of Dinajpur and 1,434 of Gaibandha districts in the division.
"The district-wise break up of total 15,855 patients stands at 4,049 in Rangpur, 795 in Panchagarh, 1,335 in Nilphamari, 966 in Lalmonirhat, 1,020 in Kurigram, 1,513 in Thakurgaon, 4,712 in Dinajpur and 1,465 in Gaibandha," Dr.  Siddiqui added.
Since the beginning of outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1,08,531 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Thursday, and of them, 15,855 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.61 percent. Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of fatalities remained steady at 308 in the division with one more death reported from Rangpur on Thursday.
The district-wise break up of the 308 fatalities stands at 72 in Rangpur, 111 in Dinajpur, 34 in Thakurgaon, 28 in Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 17 in Gaibandha and 11 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division, he said.



15,203 Covid-19 patients recover in Rangpur division
