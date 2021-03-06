Video
Nurses serving corona patientsâ€™ accorded reception in Rangpur

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

RANGPUR, Mar 5: A reception was accorded to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH)'s nursing staff serving coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients on Thursday at the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH) here.
Rangpur unit of Swadhinata Nurses' Parishad organised a function at Rangpur Nursing College Auditorium to honour the nursing staff working in the service of patients suffering from coronavirus with utmost dedication.
Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu attended the function and distributed crests among the nursing staff working at the DCIH in Rangpur.
Rangpur Medical College Vice-principal Professor Dr. Md. Mahfuzer Rahman attended the function as the special guest with the Service Supervisor at RpMCH Moslema Khatun in the chair.
Deputy Director of RpMCH Dr. Abdul Mokaddes and its Assistant Director (Admin) Dr. Mostafa Zaman Chowdhury, Medical Officer of the DCIH Dr. Mahmudur Rahman Rifat, Principal of Rangpur Nursing College Rizia Khatun, District Public Health Nurse Sajeda Khatun and President of Rangpur unit of Swadhinata Nurses' Parishad Forkan Ali spoke.    —BSS


