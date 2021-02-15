AL to mark  Feb 15 as Black Day

Awami League (AL) will hold a protest programme today marking the 15 February as a Black Day as the then ruling party BNP staged a voter-less election on this day of 1996.

According to a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Dhaka North City AL will organize a demonstration at Russel Square at 10:30am marking the day.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will attend the programme as the Chief Guest and AL Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Abdul Mannan Khan, Joint General Secretary Dipu Moni and Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam will also be present as special guests. Dhaka North City AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman will chair the programme and SM Mannan Kochi, General Secretary of the unit, will moderate the programme.

Besides, Dhaka South City AL will stage another demonstration at 2:00pm at the central party office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.

