Govt playing with ‘fire’, warns BNP

BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Sunday warned that the government is playing with 'fire' by hatching a plot to revoke the gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman.

"There had been movements for establishing rights, autonomy, and going to power of Pakistan before March 25, 1971. But it's Ziaur Rahman who had started the armed Liberation War. So, it's not possible in any way to write the history of the Liberation War without him," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said, "You (govt) are playing with fire by conspiring to repeal his (Zia's) title and your hands will be burnt to ashes. No one has the right to touch his title."

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal and Muktijuddher Projonmo arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club protesting the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council's (Jamuka's) move to revoke Bir Uttam title conferred on Zia for his contributions to the Liberation War.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said the current government has been in power based on lies, immorality, and unfairness. "So, they used to tell lies and indulge in wrongdoings." -UNB







