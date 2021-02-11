Diplomats stationed in Dhaka vaccinated

Diplomats stationed in Dhaka have received vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital on Wednesday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs' Md Shahriar Alam inaugurated the vaccination programme taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK and Covaxin, locally-made by pharma company Bharat Biotech. About 50 diplomats and employees of the Embassy's inoculated vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital centre on Wednesday.

Ambassador and Head of Delegation of EU Rensje Teerink, High Commissioner of India Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Deputy High Commissioner of India Bishwadip Dey, Ambassador of Holy See Vatican Archbishop George Kocherry, Ambassador of Germany eter Fahrenholtz, Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Osman Turan, Ambassador of France Jean-Marin SCHUH and wife of the Ambassador of France Mrs. Marie-Caroline Schuh-Senlis, Ambassador of Italy Enrico Nunziata, High Commissioner of Australia Jeremy Bruer, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia Ms. Nardia Simpson, Frank Gruetzmacher-Tecourt, Deputy of France Embassy, First Secretary and Consul of Australia Ms. Sanuki Jayarajah, diplomat of EU HEUBERGER Andreas, Jeremy, EU, Aleena Opritesco, wife of Mr. Jeremy, EU, THOMAS Aris of EU, Ms. HAUK Birgit, EU, Solange Zdunek, French Embassy and Jerzy Zdunek of French Embassy

"We are working together to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, we are friendly country and committed to work together against it," High Commissioner of India Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said after taking the vaccine.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangement of the vaccination programme, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of EU Rensje Teerink said, "It is safe, I'm feeling well…it's good."

Later around 30 employees of the different embassies' also took vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital centre.

Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital is treating VIPs and diplomats who test positive for the Covid-19. It is one of the dedicated hospitals in Dhaka for treating novel coronavirus cases.



