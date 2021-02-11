Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Diplomats stationed in Dhaka vaccinated

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

Diplomats stationed in Dhaka have received vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital on Wednesday.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs' Md Shahriar Alam inaugurated the vaccination programme taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK and Covaxin, locally-made by pharma company Bharat Biotech. About 50 diplomats and employees of the Embassy's inoculated vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital centre on Wednesday.
Ambassador and Head of Delegation of EU Rensje Teerink, High Commissioner of India Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Deputy High Commissioner of India Bishwadip Dey,  Ambassador of Holy See Vatican Archbishop George Kocherry, Ambassador of Germany  eter Fahrenholtz, Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Osman Turan, Ambassador of France  Jean-Marin SCHUH and wife of the Ambassador of France Mrs. Marie-Caroline Schuh-Senlis, Ambassador of Italy  Enrico Nunziata, High Commissioner of Australia  Jeremy Bruer, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia  Ms. Nardia Simpson, Frank Gruetzmacher-Tecourt, Deputy of France Embassy, First Secretary and Consul of Australia  Ms. Sanuki Jayarajah, diplomat of EU HEUBERGER Andreas,   Jeremy, EU, Aleena Opritesco, wife of Mr. Jeremy, EU, THOMAS Aris of EU, Ms. HAUK Birgit, EU, Solange Zdunek, French Embassy and Jerzy Zdunek of French Embassy
"We are working together to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, we are friendly country and committed to work together against it," High Commissioner of India Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said after taking the vaccine.
Expressing satisfaction over the arrangement of the vaccination programme, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of EU Rensje Teerink said, "It is safe, I'm feeling well…it's good."
Later around 30 employees of the different embassies' also took vaccine at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital centre.
Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital is treating VIPs and diplomats who test positive for the Covid-19. It is one of the dedicated hospitals in Dhaka for treating novel coronavirus cases.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Training held for returnee women migrant workers
Diplomats stationed in Dhaka vaccinated
Tribunal revives case against 'Sami' of Al Jazeera notoriety  
Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul Haq Nur speaking at a protest programme
One remanded over ULAB student rape, murder
South Korean Embassy to reopen visa section from today
Mahila Parishad gets new president
DNCC, DSCC coordinate vaccination drive at 45 inoculation centres


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwaâ€™s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft