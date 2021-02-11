Training held for returnee women migrant workers

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki yesterday inaugurated a training course at Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre (BKTTC) for returnee women migrant workers, who were forced to come back to Bangladesh when the pandemic broke out last year.

The course titled 'Training on Women's Economic Leadership' was inaugurated under a project of the UN Women undertaken last year. The project was titled 'Women and Girls at the Centre of Covid-19 Prevention'. The project created alternative income-generating sources for women and was supported by the government of Japan with Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK) as the implementing partner.

As part of the project, they are producing masks and running a 'Women Café' in BKTTC as an alternative livelihood.

"What impressed me the most is the level of coordination and cooperation between UN Women, BNSK, GoB and Japanese government. Japan came out with the concept of 'Human Security' that focused on empowerment and protection.

