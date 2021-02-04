Video
No professors in seven public universities

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Shaikh Shahrukh

Newly established public universities in the country are lacking skilled teachers to ensure quality higher education.
Those universities are not getting experienced teachers.  As a result, educational activities of them are being severely disrupted.  
To overcome the crisis, the new universities are bringing in experienced teachers from the old universities as guest teachers.
Four private universities are reportedly running without any professors.
According to the latest report of the University Grants Commission (UGC), there is currently not a single professor in seven universities.
In addition, the number of professors in five universities is less than five.  Only Dhaka University has 663 professors.  
Rangamati University of Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Sheikh Hasina University, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib      University of Science and Technology, Khulna Agricultural University and Rabindra University do not have a single professor.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology has only one professor.
Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has one professor while it has 89 part-time professors.  There are only two professors at the Barisal University and three professors at Pabna University of Science and Technology.
There are five professors each in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University.  
Some of the universities even do not have an associate professor.  
In this situation, the cabinet approved four more technology-based universities last December. At present there are 46 public universities in the country.
Four private universities in the country are conducting their educational activities without permanent professors.  And there is only one permanent professor to manage the activities of 12 universities.
The latest annual report of the University Grants Commission (UGC) paints a dismal picture of the permanent faculty crisis in the country's private universities (which have students).
According to the annual report, the private universities that do not have permanent professors are East Delta University, Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology, Global University Bangladesh and Cox's Bazar International University.
Academics say it will not be possible to ensure quality higher education in universities without experienced teachers.
Former UGC Chairman Abdul Mannan said experienced teachers like professors or associate professors are needed to ensure quality higher education.
On the shortage of professor Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Munaj Ahmed Noor said, "There is a shortage of experienced teachers compared to other countries. Even after advertisement for full-time professor, we are not getting them."


