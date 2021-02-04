Video
Home Front Page

Al Jazeera report part of conspiracy against BD, says Home Minister

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Terming Al Jazeera's report titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' baseless and yellow journalism, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the report is also part of a 'conspiracy against Bangladesh'.
"A certain quarter carried out the campaign with specific motive. The report was prepared to put the government into an awkward situation undermining the country," he said.
 The minister came up with the remarks after inaugurating the
'Bangabandhu Corner' of the River Police at Hatirjheel Police Plaza Concord on Wednesday.
Earlier, the government had rejected the Al Jazeera report terming it "false, defamatory and a politically motivated smear campaign".
"Our Foreign Ministry and the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) have already responded to the report. It is not based on facts--it's yellow journalism… This does not fall within journalistic norms," he said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 2 published a statement in which it described Al Jazeera's report as 'false' and 'defamatory'.
"The government rejects this desperate "smear campaign" instigated by extremists and their allies, working from London and elsewhere…," it read.
The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate also issued a response on Tuesday, saying the report was 'vested' and 'ill-motivated'.
"I think the people behind were driven by an agenda. We think it is baseless and is a representation of an anti-Bangladesh conspiracy," the minister said.
Replying to a question from a journalist about a number of deaths in Dhaka and outside after taking toxic liquor, the minister urged all to refrain from taking toxic liquor.
"If you look back at the past few days, you will see many such incidents have occurred. Detective police have identified them. They have also uncovered how and where these are being adulterated. Those of you [journalists] who drink, do not drink adulterated liquor. You must remember that you may suffer similarly if you do."
On the overthrow of the democratically-elected government by the military, the Home Minister said, "What Myanmar is doing is its internal matter. Myanmar also had military rule in the past. Later the government changed but the military rule was sustained -- we've seen that too."
"Those who have crossed the border (into Bangladesh) are already here. But we are staying vigilant so that no-one new gets in." Bangladesh is also tightening security measures on its border with Myanmar following a coup d'état in the country, he said.


