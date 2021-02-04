Video
Quader  castigates Al Jazeera report

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Awami League General Secretary and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader on Wednesday termed Al-Jazeera's report against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government as motivated and a dirty manifestation of propaganda.
He said the people of the country also consider the report as part of a London-based propaganda.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said this while briefing at his official residence here on Wednesday.
He said, "Bangladesh's
media is working independently, criticizing the government, where the country's so vibrant and active media did not get any information, Al-Jazeera television's false information about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is highly reprehensible."
The General Secretary of the Awami League said that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in a very strict position against injustice, irregularities and corruption. The government has clarified the zero tolerance policy against corruption through cleansing operations.
He also commented that the law of Bangladesh is running at its own pace and independently.
The bridge minister also said that the Anti-Corruption Commission is working without any pressure as per its legal powers and authority.
The minister said linking the responsibility of an individual to the head of government calls into question the principle of journalism, which is not proper journalism.
Noting that Sheikh Hasina as the most successful Prime Minister of the country has been lauded all over the world for her courageous and efficient leadership, the General Secretary of Awami League said that conspiracies and propaganda against the country and the government will not work.
Obaidul Quader also said that the people are on the side of Sheikh Hasina and the huge victory of the Awami League candidates in the ongoing municipal elections despite so much propaganda in the past is proof of that.
He called on the Al Jazeera television authorities to stop such purposeful, misleading and one-sided reports without cooperating in the implementation of the anti-national evil agenda.    -UNB


