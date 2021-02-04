Video
Home Back Page

Avijit Murder

Prosecution seeks death penalty for all 6 accused

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

State lawyer Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir on Wednesday concluded arguments and sought death penalty for all the six accused in the blogger Avijit Roy murder case.
After hearing the arguments, Judge Majibur Rahman of the Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal fixed Thursday (today) for defence lawyers' arguments in the sensational murder case.
Blogger and Writer Avijit Roy was chopped by some militants at around 9:15pm near Suhrawardy Udyan in the TSC area of Dhaka University on February 26 in 2015. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries around 10:30pm
On February 27, Avijit's father, Prof Ajay Roy, filed a murder case with Shahbagh Police Station.
Inspector Monirul Islam of Counter Terrorism Unit, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted a charge sheet against six militants on March 13 in 2019.
Thirty-four people were made witnesses in the case
The charge sheeted accused are  Major (dismissed) Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Zia, Mozammel Hussain alias Simon alias Shahriar), Abu Siddique Sohail alias Shakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Akram Hossain alias Abir, Md. Arafat Rahman and Shafiur Rahman Farabi.


