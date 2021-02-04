Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430       Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs        Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case      
Home Back Page

Primary teachers will get salary in 13th grade

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

All government primary school teachers will be paid in 13th grade. For this reason, educational qualifications of the teachers have also been relaxed.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued an order in this regard on Wednesday.
According to the order, the Finance Department has agreed to fix the salary grade of those teachers who are still working before the promulgation of the Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules-2019.
As a result of this order, all teachers will get salary in 13th grade (11000-26590 taka).
In February last year, it was decided to raise the salary of trained and untrained assistant teachers in government primary schools to 13th grade.  
At the same time, it was decided to increase the salary of two types of trained and untrained head teachers to 11th grade. So far trained head teachers were getting salary in 11th grade and untrained head teachers were getting salary in 12th grade.  On the other hand, trained assistant teachers were getting salary in 14th grade and untrained teachers in 15th grade.
But due to the changed recruitment rules and qualifications, there are complications in determining the salary. Numerous teachers were going to be deprived of it. Because the educational qualifications that were there before the issuance of the recruitment rules in 2019, were later increased. This caused anger among the teachers.
Now, in spite of the previous recruitment rules, an order has been issued to give the benefit of salary grade-13 to those who have been appointed as assistant teachers in government primary schools, irrespective of their educational qualifications.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and teachers believe that the long-standing complication has been removed with this order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC hands over man seeking bail in forgery case to police
Florists arranging flowers to be sold ahead of Valentine's Day
Sugarcane farmers have started selling their produce to mills
Indian farmers’ protest: ‘War-like fortification’ to protect Delhi
Prosecution seeks death penalty for all 6 accused
Primary teachers will get salary in 13th grade
KSA suspends entry from 20 countries as C-19 cases surge
BD has secured border to check further Rohingya influx: Momen


Latest News
PM asks agronomists for further research to expand market
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft