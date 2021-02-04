Primary teachers will get salary in 13th grade

All government primary school teachers will be paid in 13th grade. For this reason, educational qualifications of the teachers have also been relaxed.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued an order in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the order, the Finance Department has agreed to fix the salary grade of those teachers who are still working before the promulgation of the Government Primary School Teacher Recruitment Rules-2019.

As a result of this order, all teachers will get salary in 13th grade (11000-26590 taka).

In February last year, it was decided to raise the salary of trained and untrained assistant teachers in government primary schools to 13th grade.

At the same time, it was decided to increase the salary of two types of trained and untrained head teachers to 11th grade. So far trained head teachers were getting salary in 11th grade and untrained head teachers were getting salary in 12th grade. On the other hand, trained assistant teachers were getting salary in 14th grade and untrained teachers in 15th grade.

But due to the changed recruitment rules and qualifications, there are complications in determining the salary. Numerous teachers were going to be deprived of it. Because the educational qualifications that were there before the issuance of the recruitment rules in 2019, were later increased. This caused anger among the teachers.

Now, in spite of the previous recruitment rules, an order has been issued to give the benefit of salary grade-13 to those who have been appointed as assistant teachers in government primary schools, irrespective of their educational qualifications.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and teachers believe that the long-standing complication has been removed with this order.









