Updated draft voter list with 14,65,460 freshers published

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday published the draft of an updated voter list having a total of 11.82 crore voters in the country.

In the draft, 14, 65,046 fresh voters have been added and , with this, the total number of voters stands at 11, 12, 84,158.

Senior Secretary of the EC Md Alamgir revealed this at a press conference held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.

He said 9,01,983 voters are male, 5, 63,063 are female and 15 are transgender.









