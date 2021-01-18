Compensation package disbursement begins

The authorities of the Patuakhali 1320MW coal-fired thermal power plant has started disbursing the compensation package to the affected people of the local community as per the government rules amid corona virus pandemic.

The plant authority has taken up an initiative to build a modern township establishing school, health center, housing, mosque, playground, market and other facilities for the locals at the country's remote southern areas known as the second popular tourist site in the country.

"We are providing all kinds of incentives as per the government rules. We know that the people of the area would suffer due to land acquisition for the project. So we want to compensate them by providing a modern life and a handsome incentive package for their well being," Project Director, Towfique Islam, said.







